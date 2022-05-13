OELWEIN – Mary L. McBride, 77, of Oelwein, Iowa died on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the MercyOne Care Center in Oelwein.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Fontana Cemetery in Hazleton, with Rev. John Sheda presiding. A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held in Fontana Park following the service. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary was born on August 30, 1944, in Dubuque, the daughter of Mike M. and Ida M. (Kuntz) Kapparos. On September 5, 1970, she married Robert Paul McBride at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She is survived by her two children and two brothers.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Robert; parents; a brother; and three sisters-in-law.