Masons

New officers for 2023 are (left to right) Rich Zeis, Treasurer; Dick Wiese, Senior Deacon; Nathan Wegner, Senior Warden; Scott Beltz, Worshipful Master; Frank Rehberg, Junior Warden; DeWayne Ossman, Chaplain; Max Grover, Tyler; Bill Jones, Junior Deacon; and Ernie Bruster, Senior Steward. Not pictured are Gary Humes, Secretary; Rob Zimmerly, Junior Steward.

 Courtesy Photo

ROWLEY – Independence Masonic Lodge #87 in Rowley, held its installation of officers Saturday, Feb. 4.

Chartered in 1856, the lodge is one of the oldest organizations in Buchanan County.

