Dan Brabec

Dan Brabec

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa Master Gardener Program with Buchanan County Extension and Outreach will host a new Fall and Holiday Floral Arranging program on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres.

The event will include hands-on instruction with renowned floral expert, Dan Brabec and will be provided at no cost to participants thanks to generous donations from local Master Gardeners, as well as support from The Farmer’s Wife Floral Shop in Jesup. Everyone is welcome. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. To sign up call 319-334-7161 or email xbuchanan@iastate.edu. Registration closes Friday, Nov. 11.

