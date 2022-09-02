INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa Master Gardener Program with Buchanan County Extension and Outreach will host a new Fall and Holiday Floral Arranging program on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres.
The event will include hands-on instruction with renowned floral expert, Dan Brabec and will be provided at no cost to participants thanks to generous donations from local Master Gardeners, as well as support from The Farmer’s Wife Floral Shop in Jesup. Everyone is welcome. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. To sign up call 319-334-7161 or email xbuchanan@iastate.edu. Registration closes Friday, Nov. 11.
Please come with a container and scissors. Other supplies that might be appreciated for use by participants include clear gridding tape, chicken wire, ribbons, and floral wire. Master Gardeners are also asked to donate fresh flowers or foliage as they are able.
Designed to explore individual creative and artistic expression, this program will connect participants with an expert who has over 25 years’ experience in the floral arranging profession. Dan Brabec is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University. He teaches Elements of Floral Design, Wedding and Event Floral Design, and Houseplants and Interiorscapes. Dan was the previous owner of Coes Floral and Gifts in Ames and has been featured in Better Homes and Gardens, wedding publications, and has designed florals for Walt Disney World.
This final program will use fall and winter seasonal blooms and fillers to give students the skills needed to create beautiful arrangements for their Thanksgiving or Christmas décor. No previous gardening or floral arranging experience is required.