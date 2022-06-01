Independence, Iowa (May 28th, 2022) — After losing last week’s races to the victim of mother nature, it was back to action at the Independence Motor Speedway on Saturday Night for Weekly Points Night. It was Michael Pittman Memorial Night, a night to remember a competitor who lost his life in a work related accident on February 19th.
It was a picture perfect night to wrap up the month of May, that saw one hundred-six race cars sign into tame the 3/8 mile bank race track on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. They were going two, three and a few times four wide during the night. The final checkered flag was displayed at 9:47pm.
First feature of the night was the 15 lap Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods feature event, the initial start was called back. Nate Albrant got the jump on Vern Jackson the restart and took the early lead. Albrant fended off Jackson but then Tony Olson entered the mix on lap three. The caution came out shortly after when Jackson spun in turn two, Ethan Krall would make contact. Olson took the lead away on lap five just before the caution came out for Cole Suckow in turn four. Olson got a great restart and pulled away to go on take his second win of the season in Indee. Albrant finished second, eighth place starter Brady Hilmer finished third, Brandon Tharp was fourth and Suckow was fifth.
Jason Doyle started fourth but by the end of lap one in the 15 lap Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature event, he was in the top spot. Hannah Chesmore and Tom Schmitt raced side-by-side for second and third until Schmitt appeared to be having mechanical issues. The caution came out on lap six when Schmitt broke going down the front stretch and came to a stop in turn one. Doyle had to contend with Kaden Reynolds and Cole Mather on the restart but he held them off until Mather got by both of them on lap eleven. The caution came out shortly after for Tyler Carey in turns three and four. Mather got a great restart and went on to take his third win of the season in Indee, his 30th weekly wins now at the 3/8 mile. Reynolds finished runner-up, Leah Wroten gets her best finish at Indee finishing third. Doyle fell back to fourth and Jarod Weepie took fifth.
Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12 lap feature event was up next on the speedway. Owen Rosburg grab the lead early fending off Spencer Nelson and Colton Osborn until the caution came out on lap five for debris on back stretch. Rosburg held off Osborn and Carson James on the restart but ninth place starter Chad Dugan managed to get by them for second. Dugan took the lead away on lap six and never looked back going on to take the feature win. James, Osborn, Matt Dugan and Dale Schwamman rounded out the top five.
Justin Hempstead and Matt Miller to green in the Waterloo Auto Parts Compacts 12 lap feature event, Hempstead wrestled the lead early, sixth place starter Blake Driscol worked his way to second and then began to challenge Hempstead for the lead on lap six. Driscol took the top spot away and went on to take the feature win. Hempstead exiting just after the white flag with a fire under the hood, the Indee Fire and EMS was quick to put the fire out as the checkered flags came out. Andrew Bieber finished second, Trystin Belthuis was third, Miller was fourth and Spencer Roggentien was fifth.
Mike Burbridge jumped out to the early lead in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20 lap feature event after outdueling fellow front row starter Dennis Betzer. Burbridge was then followed by Jerry King as Betzer fell back to third. The caution came out on lap seven shortly after the leaders put Richard Hines down a lap when Hines spun in turn one. Burbridge continued to lead mean while tenth place starter Troy Cordes worked his way into second on lap ten. The caution came out on lap eleven for Jimmy Cruise and Jason Niedert on the back stretch. Cordes got by Burbridge on lap sixteen but had to work for it as Burbridge refused to give it up easy and Cody Laney made it a three car race. For Cordes, that is win number two at Indee this season and his 51st weekly win all-time. Burbridge, Laney, King and Brennen Chipp rounded out the top five.
Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 20 lap feature saw Scott Welsh lead the first lap before Brandon Davis took the top spot away on lap two. Davis contiuned to lead fending off Dalton Simonsen and Sean Johnson until the caution came out on lap seven when Jerod Ballhagen and Leah Wroten got together in turn one. On the restart, Simonsen spun in turn one to avoid contact with Johnson. Johnson got a great restart and took the top spot away from Davis and never looked back. Johnson to take the win ahead Davis, Greg Kastli, Simonsen and Illinois driver Dustin Schram.
Final feature of the night was the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15 lap feature event. Ryan Havel grabbed the early lead only to see the caution come out after lap one was scored when Jim Ball Jr went off top turn four and Tyler Ollendieck went off the top of turn 3. Havel looked strong as he held off Justin Hanson and Adam Streeter on the restart. The caution came out again on lap three when Caden Helle spun in turn two with help from Luke Bird. Havel was not to be denied as he went on to claim the win. Daniel Wauters worked his way from tenth to finish second. Ninth place starter Brett Vanous was third, Streeter fell back to fourth and Hanson back to fifth.
Next Saturday Night, the month of June begins on June 4th with Fahr Beverage Night at the Independence Motor Speedway. Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models, Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto Service IMCA Hobby Stocks, Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars and Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts. Pits Open at 4p, Grandstands Open at 4:30p, Hot Laps at 5:30p, Racing at 6p.
Following Saturday Night June 11th is Crawford Farms Hall of Fame Night. The 2022 class of Inductees are drivers Rick Wendling, Darin Burco and Duane Van Deest. Special contributors Burco and Jerry Blue. Burco will be the first to be inductee as a driver and contributor.
Weekly Points Night
IMCA LATE MODELS
presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 8R Sean Johnson (Independence); 2. 62 Brandon Davis (Waterloo); 3. 73 Greg Kastli (Waterloo); 4. 60 Dalton Simonsen (Fairfax); 5. 92 Dustin Schram (Sterling, Ill.); 6. 13JR Colton Leal (Dubuque); 7. 5W Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); 8. 13 Michael Leal (Pacific Junction); 9. 23 Austin Russell (Dunkerton); 10. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 11. 7 Jenna Johnson (Mitchellville); 12. 1425 Leah Wroten (Independence); 13. 72 Jerod Ballhagen (Allison).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Kastli; 2. Schram; 3. Welsh; 4. Ballhagen; 5. Russell; 6. Colton Leal; 7. Jermeland.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Simonsen; 2. Sean Johnson; 3. Davis; 4. Wroten; 5. Michael Leal; 6. Jenna Johnson.
IMCA MODIFIEDS
presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 71 Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 2. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 3. 5L Cody Laney (Torrance, Calif.); 4. 70 Jerry King (Waterloo); 5. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 6. 4 Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 7. 80 Jerry Dedrick (Vinton); 8. 56 Dustin Kroening (Hebron, Ill.); 9. 0 Dirk Hamilton (Waterloo); 10. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City); 11. F7 Patrick Flannagan (Cedar Rapids); 12. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 13. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 14. 57H Richard Hines (Waterloo); 15. 4TW Tim Ward (Harcourt); 16. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); 17. 17 Jason Niedert (Waterloo); 18. 70X Jimmy Cruise (Central City); 19. 3S Adam Shelman (Traer); 20. 41P Keith Pittman (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Dedrick; 2. Hamilton; 3. Kroening; 4. Ramsey; 5. Cruise; 6. Hines; 7. Pittman.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. King; 2. Cordes; 3. Burbridge; 4. Maitland; 5. Ward; 6. Thomas; 7. Flannagan.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. Chipp; 2. Laney; 3. Betzer; 4. Shelman; 5. Morehouse; 6. Niedert.
IMCA STOCK CARS
presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (15 laps) : 1. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 2. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 3. 14C Leah Wroten (Independence); 4. 40J Jason Doyle (Marion); 5. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 6. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 7. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 8. 85R Tyler Carey (Nashua); 9. 20B Matt Burmeister (Denver); 10. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); DNS 63 Rick Fasse (Urbandale).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Chesmore; 2. Schmitt; 3. Carey; 4. Mather; 5. Weepie; 6. Hanson.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Doyle; 2. Reynolds; 3. Wroten; 4. Burmeister; DNS Fasse
IMCA SPORT MODS
presented by Burco Sales
Feature (15 laps) : 1. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 2. 88N Nate Albrant (Clear Lake); 3. 22JR Brady Hilmer (Dysart); 4. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 5. 75 Cole Suckow (Cresco); 6. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); 7. 82T Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapids); 8. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 9. 42 Chris Lewis (Vinton); 10. 28R Carl Reninger (Cedar Falls); 11. 66 Terry Johnson (Waterloo); 12. 21G Greg Simmons (Cedar Falls); 13. 64 Vern Jackson (Cedar Falls); 14. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Jackson; 2. Albrant; 3. Siems; 4. Thomas; 5. Suckow; 6. Lewis; 7. Simmons.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Olson; 2. Tharp; 3. Krall; 4. Quam; 5. Hilmer; 6. Reninger; 7. Johnson.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS
presented by Albert Auto
Feature (15 laps) : 1. 0 Ryan Havel (Lone Tree); 2. 09 Daniel Wauters (Tipton); 3. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 4. 06S Adam Streeter (Walker); 5. 23 Justin Hanson (Hawkeye); 6. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazleton); 7. 7B Jim Ball Jr (Independence); 8. 7N Trenton Neuhaus (Quasqueton); 9. 17B Garrett Ball (Independence); 10. 27B Tyler Ball (Independence); 11. 45J Kyle Jared (Troy Mills); 12. 24T Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli); 13. 15C Caden Helle (Garnavillo); 14. M35 Chad Mannion (Waterloo); 15. 10 Chris Pittman (Waterloo); 16. 82 Billy Rhoades (Maynard); 17. 88 Luke Bird (Winthrop).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Garrett Ball; 2. Tyler Ball; 3. Jim Ball Jr; 4. Jared; 5. Rhoades; 6. Bird.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Havel; 2. Vanous; 3. Kuennen; 4. Neuhaus; 5. Ollendieck; DNS Mannion.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. Hanson; 2. Wauters; 3. Streeter; 4. Helle; 5. Pittman.
INDEE CARS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 1 Chad Dugan (Garber); 2. 33 Carson James (Winthrop); 3. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 4. 19 Matt Dugan (Garnavillo); 5. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 6. 41 Skyler Dugan (Waukon); 7. 57A David Anderson (Jesup); 8. 47 Owen Rosburg (Arlington); 9. 31 Spencer Nelson (Rockwell).
Heat (6 laps) : 1. Rosburg; 2. James; 3. Nelson; 4. Osborn; 5. Anderson; 6. Matt Dugan; 7. Schwamman; 8. Skyler Dugan; 9. Chad Dugan.
SPORT COMPACTS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 31D Blake Driscol (Dysart); 2. 73B Andrew Bieber (Independence); 3. 29T Trystin Belthuis (Dysart); 4. 29 Matt Miller (Waterloo); 5. 4R Spencer Roggentien (Amana); 6. 31 David Balik (Fort Atkinson); 7. 13T Noah Beenken (Waterloo); 8. 99L Alex Lyness (Coggon); 9. T2 Jaice Tuttle (Vinton); 10. 69M Jeremy Wheeler (Vinton); 11. 70 Jacob Lamphere (Waterloo); 12. 81 Christopher Mannion (Waterloo); 13. 07 Gracie Hempstead (Maquoketa); 14. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 15. 64 Dakota Redig Wilson (Waterloo); 16. 24 Korey Lana (Center Point); 17. 77 Cody Jordan (Waterloo); 18. 45J Josh Getz (New Hartford); 19. 58 Aaron Swearingen (Monticello); 20. 56 Joseph Hempstead (Manchester); DNS 35M Tyler Mannion (Jesup); DNS 25 Chris Pittman (Dunkerton).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Miller; 2. Belthuis; 3. Roggentien; 4. Redig Wilson; 5. Lamphere; 6. Swearingen; 7. Mannion; DNS Pittman.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Bieber; 2. Beenken; 3. Tuttle; 4. Lyness; 5. Mannion; 6. Gracie Hempstead; 7. Lana.
Heat 3 (6 laps) : 1. Driscol; 2. Justin Hempstead; 3. Balik; 4. Wheeler; 5. Joseph Hempstead; 6. Getz; 7. Jordan.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com or like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway or contact promoter Mick Trier at (515) 201-5526 or Track manager Justin Temeyer at (563) 920-2867.