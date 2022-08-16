CEDAR RAPIDS – Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis is holding Rep. Ashley Hinson accountable for voting against the nonpartisan Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to keep more money in Iowans’ pockets.
Hinson recently voted against lowering health insurance premiums and drug costs for seniors, increasing American energy independence, supporting Iowa’s biofuels industry, addressing the climate crisis and reducing the national deficit.
State Senator Liz Mathis released the following statement:
“Ashley Hinson is trying to spin a vote against measures to bring down inflation and reduce costs for Iowa families. Here’s why: she’d rather protect her big corporate donors than deliver on her promises to Iowans to achieve energy independence, support Iowa’s biofuel industry, lower prescription drug costs and reduce the national debt. Once again, when Ashley Hinson is in Iowa, she says one thing, but when she is in Washington, she votes against what Iowans need.”
The Inflation Reduction Act will be paid for by closing loopholes requiring big corporations to pay their fair share in taxes with no tax increases for middle-class Iowans. It is one of the only federal measure in the last decade to reduce national debt. The IRA will cut $300 billion from America’s national deficit, bring the country closer to a balanced budget and reduce the debt burden for the next generation.
The IRA will extend the biodiesel tax credit through 2024 which will be a major win for Iowa’s farmers and economy. Additionally, $500 million will be invested in biofuel infrastructure and blender pumps. Families are expected to see a $500 to $1,000 reduction in annual fuel and energy bills from clean energy investments.
Hinson’s vote against fighting inflation and lowering costs for Iowans comes despite the fact that she’s been falsely telling voters she favors doing the opposite.
- Claims she’s for solutions to bring costs down
- Claims she wants to lower healthcare costs, including prescription drug prices and capping insulin out-of-pocket costs prices
- Claims she supports energy independence, Iowa’s biofuel industry and that a responsible energy policy is imperative and can support our environment
- Claims that steps must be taken to reduce the national debt