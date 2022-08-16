Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CEDAR RAPIDS – Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis is holding Rep. Ashley Hinson accountable for voting against the nonpartisan Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to keep more money in Iowans’ pockets.

Hinson recently voted against lowering health insurance premiums and drug costs for seniors, increasing American energy independence, supporting Iowa’s biofuels industry, addressing the climate crisis and reducing the national deficit.

Tags

Trending Food Videos