INDEPENDENCE – Maureen S. Kimmerle, 58 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at ABCM Nursing and Rehab Center in Independence.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence with a Celebration of Life following at 12 noon at the Checkered Flag in Independence. Visitation is from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. On-line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. \

