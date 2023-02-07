INDEPENDENCE – Maureen S. Kimmerle, 58 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at ABCM Nursing and Rehab Center in Independence.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence with a Celebration of Life following at 12 noon at the Checkered Flag in Independence. Visitation is from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.
Mrs. Kimmerle was born on January 9, 1965, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Richard Edward and Isabelle Jane (Morgan) Postel. She graduated from high school in Winthrop, and attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. On July 11, 1987, she and Charles Robert Kimmerle were married in Winthrop. He preceded her in death in 2020.
Mrs. Kimmerle was a cook in the kitchen at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, and also playing pool and bingo and reading.
Mrs. Kimmerle is survived by one son, Drew (Jessica) Kimmerle of Independence; a daughter, Morgan (Gerald) Pates of Independence; and five grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary (Pat) Youngblut of Independence and Sally Hansen of Waterloo; and two brothers, Pat Postel of Hazleton, and Richard (Joan) Postel of State Center.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Brigid Campbell and Cathy Davis.
