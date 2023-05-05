A person’s risk of getting Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, increases as their age increases. For white people, according to the American Cancer Society, their chances of developing Melanoma are 20% higher.
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops when melanocytes, the cells that give the skin its tan or brown color, start to grow out of control.
According to Premier Dermatology out of Waterloo, there are different types of melanomas, malignant melanoma-in-situ being the most common which means it is stage 0. The cancer cells lay in the top layer of skin and are not spreading at that point. This type of melanoma is the most common type and is easily treatable.
The second type of melanoma that is most common, according to Premier Dermatology is invasive malignant melanoma and has the potential to spread deeper and throughout the body. In 2023 it is estimated that around 187,000 cases will be diagnosed with melanoma, and around 97,000 of these will be invasive.
Premier Dermatology says that person is more susceptible to melanoma if they have had chronic exposure to ultraviolet rays. There are some instances where family history of melanoma can increase risk as well as having a weakened immune system, such as having a history of an organ transplant.
The same ultraviolet rays that allow a person to become susceptible to melanoma, can also be the direct cause. The biggest causes of melanoma are primarily excessive and chronic exposure to ultraviolet rays which include both tanning beds and sunlight.
According to Premier Dermatology, a person who has experienced five or more blistering sunburns between ages 15 and 20 can increase risk. It has also been shown that a person that has started using tanning devices before the age of 30 can increase risk of melanoma by 75%.
When looking for red flags that could alert someone that they may have a form of melanoma, Premier Dermatology says to use the “ABCDE” method.
We follow the ABCDE method while determining if a lesion is suspicious for atypical moles or melanoma,” said Premier Dermatology. “A for asymmetry — if one side of mole is not alike the other. B for border — if mole is irregular or poorly defined. C for color — dark or black in color. D for diameter — if larger than the end of a pencil eraser. E for evolving — if a mole looks different than the rest of the moles.”
People typically stop making moles in their 20s so anytime there is a new mole that shows up, it is a good reason to have looked at. At any time, there is a lesion that is bleeding, scaling, growing, it is also recommended to have it evaluated.
To protect against melanoma, Premier Dermatology states that there are several different ways to protect against the skin cancer.
“There are several different ways that you can reduce your risk of melanoma, wearing sunscreen being number one,” said Premier Dermatology. “It is important to apply prior to sun exposure, and to reapply every one-to-two hours. It is also recommended to avoid peak sun hours, seek shade whenever possible, and can wear sun protective clothing. Paying attention to the UV index can help guide when to avoid being in the sun. It is not necessary to apply over 100 SPF, but it is important to reapply.”
According to Premier Dermatology, if there is cause for concern about a mole that is showing signs or symptoms of melanoma, it is important to be evaluated by either your local dermatologist or your primary care physician. If it is determined to be suspicious, it will be recommended to biopsy the site and it will be sent to a pathology lab to determine the diagnosis.
To treat melanoma, should someone be diagnosed, Premier Dermatology says, melanoma can be treated by surgical removal depending on the severity of it. Having regular follow up skin checks with your dermatologist will help to catch melanomas at an early point.
To the community, Premier Dermatology warns against the dangers of the sun this summer and says early action could save your life.
“Having melanoma screening early can save your life,” said Premier Dermatology. “The earlier it is detected often times can mean a substantially easier treatment course. Patient that has been diagnosed with skin cancer often live life as normal, but it is important to take care of your skin by utilizing sun protection.”