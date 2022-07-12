INDEPENDENCE – Kris Wilgenbusch, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, has announced information for the City of Independence Special Election for the purpose of selecting a new Mayor.
The election will be held on Tuesday, July 19.
Voters will select one person to be Mayor to fill the vacancy created by the untimely death of Mayor Bob Hill. Candidates who have announced their willingness to be on the ballot include: Denny Vaughn, Nathan Hansen, and Brad Bleichner.
The sole polling location will be at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE (Highway 150), Independence. All eligible voters in First Ward, Second Ward, Third Ward, Fourth Ward and Fifth Ward will vote at this center. Voting will be available from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union.
In accordance with Chapter 49.90 of the Iowa Code any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle.
Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered — such as voters registering to vote on election day — and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) may:
1) Have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct,
2) Prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents,
3) Cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by noon, Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification.
Absentee ballots may be cast in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Ave. N.E., Independence, during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. now through Friday, July 15 and on Monday, July 18 until 5 p.m.
For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or for further election information, please contact the Auditor’s office (319-334-4109 or e-mail auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us).