INDEPENDENCE – As fast as the news of the sudden passing of Mayor Bob Hill Thursday afternoon spreads, so are his praises and commendations.
In addition to recently being elected Mayor, many remember him for being on City Council, civic and church involvement, long-time employee of Wapsie Valley Creamery, high school teacher, and above all – family man.
“It is with very heavy hearts that we share with the community of Independence, the sudden passing of our Mayor Robert (Bob) Hill,” said City Manager Al Roder in an official statement. “Bob served on the city council for over a decade before being elected Mayor and transitioning into that roll on January 1, 2022. Bob served on many boards and committees in our community and county over the years, in addition to being active with local civic organizations. Bob’s love of, enthusiasm for, and commitment to the City of Independence will always be remembered. We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Bob’s wife, Audrey, their daughters, Beth, Erin, Laura, and their families.”
While the city and council chart the next steps, At-Large Council Member John Kurtz will step into his duties as Mayor Pro-Tem.
“This is a devastating loss to the community,” said Kurtz. “I have valued my friendship with Bob. He was a thoughtful, dedicated servant to the community. He will be truly missed.”
The City Council meets Monday evening, April 25 at 5 p.m. at City Hall for its regular session.