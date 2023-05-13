INDEPENDENCE – At the May 8 City Council meeting Mayor Brad Bleichner read a proclamation designating May 19 and 20 as Poppy Days.
The Proclamation read in part:
“WHEREAS, America is the land of freedom, preserved and protected willingly and freely by citizen soldiers;
WHEREAS, Millions who have answered the call to arms have died on the field of battle;
WHEREAS, A nation at peace must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those who have died in war;
WHEREAS, The red poppy has been designated a symbol of sacrifice of lives in all wars; and
WHEREAS, The American Legion Auxiliary has pledged to remind America annually of this debt through the distribution of the memorial flower;
THEREFORE, I, Brad Bleichner, Mayor of Independence, Buchanan County, Iowa do hereby proclaim that the 19th and 20th days of May 2023, as POPPY DAYS and ask that all citizens pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing or displaying the Memorial Poppy on this day.”
Members of American Legion Sheehan-Tidball Unit 30 and volunteers will be offering poppies and collecting free will donations at:
- Walmart on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Norbys Farm Fleet Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.