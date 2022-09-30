INDEPENDENCE – The McCardle Family recently submitted a photo to the ‘Sunday Today with Willie Geist’ TV show for the Mugshots segment.
The family has a unique birthday twist.
Siblings Charlie, Kathy, and Connie all share September 30 as their birthday. Charlie was born in 1959; Kathy was born in 1960; and Connie was born in 1961.
Charlie points out that nine months before September 30 is December 31.
“Mom and dad sure knew how to celebrate New Year’s Eve,” he quipped. “We have had fun picking on dad and mom over the years.”
Mother Marcie is now 90. Father Merritt “Junior” McCardle passed away April 2019 at the age of 85.
Watch ‘Sunday Today’ on NBC to see if the photo and story is selected for broadcast at the end of the show. If not this week, maybe next week.
