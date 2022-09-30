Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

McCardles

(Back) Rich, Marcie (mom, 90), Verna; (Front) Charlie, Kathy, and Connie. Charlie, Kathy and Connie were all born on September 30th of 59’, 60’ and 61’.

INDEPENDENCE – The McCardle Family recently submitted a photo to the ‘Sunday Today with Willie Geist’ TV show for the Mugshots segment.

The family has a unique birthday twist.

