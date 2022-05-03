Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

McClintocks

INDEPENDENCE – Vicki and Gary McClintock are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 6. Cards and well wishes may be sent to them at 1803 Golf Course Blvd., Independence, IA 50644.

