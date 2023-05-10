INDEPENDENCE – While supplying office furniture in 1963 to the newly formed East Buchanan Telephone Cooperative, ‘Jack’ and Sandy McGraw go a request to also provide carpet.
So began the journey to the family business we know today as McGraw’s Carpet.
McGraw’s is located at 125 3rd Avenue SE (south of Northeast Security Bank and across from The Trendy Tulip).
Starting out it was mostly Jack and Sandy, but as the couple’s three boys (Steve, Al, and Dean) grew up they joined in on helping. When the boys married, their spouses went out on jobs.
“I told Kriss [Steve’s wife] to avoid the job of gluing,” said Sandy. “It would get all over and in your hair.”
Advice Kriss took and followed.
Sadly, Jack passed away in 2006 as did Al just last November.
Steve and Kriss bought the business in 1981, and Sandy and Dean are there to help customers or with installations.
The business started with just a few choices from the 335 mills. They now feature five major brands from 15 carpet companies, including Mohawk, Marquis, and Phenix. They also install hard surface materials like tile, wood, and luxury vinyl.
Over the years Steve said the technology has changed. 40-45 years ago there were three basic styles of yarn for carpets. Nylon was the number one seller. Now there are flooring options made from recycled plastic bottles and there is zero waste in the manufacturing process.
“Stain resistance has also increased over the years,” said Steve.
For trends, Steve said gray has been a popular choice, but now it’s moving toward warmer tones.
“Like women’s fashions, trends revive,” he said. “The mils now have more patterns as well.”
Steve is proud all the carpet comes from mills in the United States. He is also relieved, as there have been no project delays with carpet jobs.
Steve is also particular about customer service.
“Dad used to say if a customer had a complaint, go out to the job and look it over,” said Steve. “Ask yourself if it was your house — would you be satisfied.”
This high level of customer service once brought a series of jobs via word of mouth. A couple with Independence connections wanted new carpet in their Maron home. From there a sister of the couple wanted new carpet; then the sister’s babysitter, the babysitter’s kids.
Good customer service also means doing installations at odd hours. Steve shared stories of going out to businesses nights and weekends.
“Dad would give us Christmas Day off and half a day for Thanksgiving,” Steve recalled.
Steve also shared stories about where good decorating choices come from following a client’s personality, not necessarily the trend of the day.
“Kriss always says, ‘Do things in your house that make you smile’,” Steve shared.
For more advice on your next carpet or flooring need, visit McGraw’s Carpet at 125 3rd Avenue SE, or call them at 319-334-6885. The showroom is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Look for ads in the Bulletin Journal and Shopper for special deals as they celebrate 60 years in business.