INDEPENDENCE – Independence Police arrested Jenna McLaury of West Union for Theft – 1st Degree. McLaury was identified on video stealing a customer’s vehicle from Dunlap Motor’s Service Department. The theft occurred just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star (west of Dunlap Motors), made purchases in the convenience store, then walked to Dunlap Motors where she made entry into a black SUV and drove out of the parking lot.
McLaury was located at her residence in West Union on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. McLaury advised a specific location in Oelwein where the vehicle would be located. McLaury was arrested and transported to the Buchanan County Jail. McLaury was charged with Theft – 1st Degree, and cited twice for No Valid Driver’s license, and Criminal Trespass. Theft 1st Degree is a Class C Felony and is punishable by up to ten (10) years imprisonment. Law Enforcement located the victim’s vehicle and returned it to its owner. The vehicle was driven approximately 150 miles from its service to its recovery. This investigation continues.