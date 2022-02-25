To the Readers:
I have to thank several readers for pointing out my failure to follow the paper’s long-held ‘Letter to the Editor’ policy. While I am a stickler for word count and verification of the signer, I failed recently in not following the “we reserve the right to edit or reject letters that could be considered libelous, inaccurate, or unnecessarily inflammatory” part. In trying to allow different ‘voices’ in political discourse I failed to fulfil our policy of not printing falsehoods. People may have their own opinions, but not their own facts.
The letter in question, “Where is the Outrage??” appeared in the February 19 issue of the Bulletin Journal. Some may take umbrage at the use of ‘patriots’ to describe the people arrested for ignoring police barricades, breaking windows and doors to enter the Capitol, assaulting law enforcement officers, calling for the lynching of Vice President Pence, molesting personal property of elected officials, and stealing government property. That is political semantics and opinion.
Upon a review of the claims in the letter, a few inaccuracies were described in a Snopes.com piece. Snopes is a well-respected non-partisan fact checking source.
Much of the misinformation in the letter could be traced to Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson and a three-part series called Patriot Purge. This may not be the sole source, but it had several of the talking points of the letter.
- According to Snopes, as of the end of November 2021, of the approximately 690 arrested, the vast majority were released. They are innocent unless or until they are found guilty in a court of law.
- The people arrested for alleged infractions connected to the storming of the Capitol were not subjected to abuse in jail. Snopes states: “This is a gross exaggeration that does not reflect reality. … While a judge has dismissed some of those complaints, saying that the detainees wanted “hotel conditions” while in prison, they did trigger a review of the detention facilities in D.C. While the review found that one facility fell short of federal standards, resulting in the transfer of 400 prisoners, those involved in the Capitol riot were being held at a different facility and were not impacted by this review.”
- While the rally before people headed towards the Capitol was a peaceful assembly as guaranteed by the Constitution, anyone watching live or unedited video could see what happened at the Capitol on January 6, especially the assault on the barricaded doors of the House of Representatives, could not be considered peaceful.
The letter in question did state “we still have freedom of speech in this country,” which I believe to be true and is in the First Amendment to the Constitution. Often it is said, “Freedom is not Free.” To me that means we as American citizens have to recognize and abide by the laws of the land that so many have defended, whether on battlefields, in public parks, courtrooms, legislative assemblies, the Supreme Court, or the Capitol.
To learn more about fact-checking I suggest you start by visiting the following websites and compare the list of affiliations, source materials, funding, and journalistic awards.
- FactCheck.org and FactCheckEd.org
- Fact Checker (The Washington Post)
- Media Bias/Fact Check
- PolitiFact
And continue to share your thoughts and opinions with the Bulletin Journal.