INDEPENDENCE – On Thursday, February 23, 2023, around 9:30 p.m., Independence Police arrested forty-six (46) year old Harry James Meek Jr. on warrants for failure to appear. Meek was located at a residence in the 500 block of 8th Avenue SW. While at the residence, Officers could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana. Meek resisted arrest but was detained without incident. A search warrant for the residence was executed. During the search, Officers located substances believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia was also located during the search. Meek was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (5 grams or less), a Class C Felony, punishable up to ten (10) years imprisonment.
- Gathering Where Controlled Substances Unlawfully Used (marijuana and other drug), a Class D Felony, punishable up to five (5) years imprisonment.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana – 3rd Offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, punishable up to two (2) years imprisonment.
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference with Official acts, both Simple Misdemeanors, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.
The Independence Police Department K-9 Unit assisted in the search.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.