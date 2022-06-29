Endorsed by Audrey Hill, the wife of late mayor of Independence Bob Hill, Brad Bleichner, 69, is one of three candidates running in the Independence mayoral election taking place on July 19.
Born in Minnesota and raised in Topeka, Kansas, Bleichner has lived in multiple states across the nation. He is a 1971 graduate of Wheaton High School in Maryland and a 1975 graduate of the University of Maryland where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Goivernment and Politics.
After living in the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maryland, Bleichner traveled across the country to attend the Southern California Institute of Law. Graduating in 1983, he earned a Doctorate of Jurisprudence.
Today, Bleichner and his wife Robin, the current president of the library board, are eight-year residents of Independence, where Robin is originally from.
Bleichner and his wife have six adult children and six grandchildren.
Bleichner is a practicing civil trial lawyer for for the L.A.-based Berkes Crane Santana & Spangler. Bleichner. He is licensed in California, Arizona and Iowa.
Bleichner said he considers himself semi-retired, working only 20 hours a week, making him available to observe mayoral responsibilities if elected.
He believes that all the leadership positions he has held throughout his life have prepared him for the duties of a mayor.
“I have been a leader in a lot of things, I was a senior partner in a firm with approximately 200 employees,” said Bleichner. “Here I have been on the school board for two years, I have been in the magistrate committee for about four years, the planning and zoning committee for five years, and am a current member of the Buchanan County Community Foundation.”
Bleichner said he has the desire, leadership and the qualifications to continue to move the city forward.
Bleichner said he decided to run for mayor because he saw the direction that the community was headed under the late mayor, Bob Hill, and wants to continue that path.
“I felt after Bob died someone needed to step up and fill the position,” said Bleichner. “There were a lot of people talking to me about the possibility of running, and felt it was the right thing to do. The city was going in the right direction under Bob, and I want to continue moving us in that direction.”
Bleichner said he knew Hill on a personal level. So reached out to his widow Audrey Hill before applying for candidacy in this election, he said.
“I called his wife and told her that I would be running to fulfill the rest of his term and do the things he would do if he was still in the position,” said Bleichner. “She approved, signed my petition and put a sign in her yard. You can’t get a better recommendation than that.”
Having grown up in the Midwest, but often living in big city suburbs as an adult, Bleichner likes to think of himself as having small-town values, he said.
“It was so pleasant to live in a small-town community, said Bleichner. “I really want to give my time and effort to this community It’s why I am a part of the school board even though I don’t have children in the school.”
Bleichner said if elected, he would carry on Hill’s legacy.
“I really just want to step into his shoes and do what he wants to do because that is what the city of Independence needs and is entitled to,” Bleichner said.