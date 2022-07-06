Denny Vaughn, 75, is not new to politics.
He is planning his third mayoral run in the upcoming July 19 special mayoral election.
Born in 1947, Vaughn, an Indee native, attended but did not graduate from Independence High school.
He made a career in the trucking industry.
He has lived in the same house all his life, and has two adult daughters and four grandkids.
Vaughn is no stranger to city politics. He has been on the Independence City Council for eight years and has had his name on two previous ballots for Independence mayor, once in 2014 resulting in the election of Bonita Davis and again in the 2022 election resulting in the election of Robert Hill.
Vaughn said that as a council member, he had spent quite some time with the late Mayor Hill.
“I have always gotten along with Bob, but we didn’t always see eye to eye on every issue,” he said. “Just everyday business stuff, we didn’t always vote the same direction, but no major issues come to mind.”
Vaughn realizes that after all the time that has passed since the first election he ran for, he doesn’t remember why he is running for mayor.
Vaughn feels he is qualified for the election of mayor based on his time spent in the city government.
“It has been so long since I kind of forgot why I ran in the first place,’’ said Vaughn. “I think eight years on the city council would be just about enough for anybody.”
Vaughn believes he should receive the Independence community support because he is going to step into the position and “stop spending their money,” he said
“I don’t really know what planet our City Council is on, they spend our money like we are on Mars,” said Vaughn. “They oughta read the paper and see that not just Independence, but the whole planet is having financial problems with inflation, and we are headed into a recession.
Vaughn believes someone must put a stop to how much money the Independence City Council is spending, he said.
“I have been trying to get these clowns to stop spending money,’’ said Vaughn. “But I figured out the only thing that will stop them is that when they run out of money, they will stop spending it. They all wanna go down in history for doing this and that, but you must spend a lot of money to do that.”