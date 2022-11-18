INDEPENDENCE – Independence Wrestling invites you to Meet the Wrestlers Night Tuesday, November 22 in the “Dog House” at Denali’s on the River. From 6 to 7 p.m. is social hour to meet the wrestlers (boys and girls, grades 7 -12). At 7 p.m. Coach Doyle and a few wrestlers will share their insights. All Independence Wrestling supporters are welcome to attend! The Dog House opens at 5 p.m., so come early to order food and drinks.
