Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

JESUP – Melvin Patrick Weber, 96 years old of Jesup, IA, died surrounded by family, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup with Fr. Ben Nkrumah as celebrant and assisted by Deacon Kevin Hagerty. Music was by Brett Hershberger, organist and the St. Athanasius Choir. Casket Bearers were Scott, Nick, Brian, Aaron, Craig, and Justin Weber, Brent Bovy, and Luke Delagardelle with burial at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup. Visitation was from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 17th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there was a rosary at 4:00 p.m., and Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and School in Jesup, and Camp Courageous of Iowa in Monticello, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Tags

Trending Food Videos