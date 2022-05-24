BUCHANAN COUNTY – Several area veteran and community organizations will be holding Memorial Day services. The public is welcome to come to any of the observances honoring those who died in service to our country.
INDEPENDENCE
VFW Post 2440 and American Legion Post 30 will be holding military honors at the following Buchanan County cemeteries on Monday, May 30:
South Team / North Team
- 8 a.m. – Rowley / Otterville
- 8:30 a.m. – State Hospital / St. John
- 9 a.m. – Mount Hope / Wilson
- 9:20 a.m. – Oakwood / Jaycee Park
Community Program
Following the cemetery programs, a community program will be held at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park (next to the Wapsipinicon Mill) in Independence. In the event of rain, the program will be at the Falcon Civic Center.
Opening: Mitch McGraw, Commander VFW Post 2440
National Anthem: Independence High School Band
Pledge of Allegiance: Commander McGraw
Opening Prayer: Pastor John Sheda
Amazing Grace: Independence High School Band
POW/MIA presentation: Jim Lawler/ Commander McGraw
Armed Forces Salute: Independence High School Band
Salute to Families: Commander McGraw
Tribute to Departed Comrades: VFW/American Legion Auxiliary
Salute to Navy Dead: Independence Fire Department
21-gun salute: Color Guard VFW/American Legion
Taps: Independence High School Band
Closing Prayer: Pastor John Sheda
God Bless America: Independence High School Band
Closing: Commander McGraw
HAZLETON
Memorial Day services for Hazleton are as follows:
- 9 a.m. – Hazleton Veterans Park (following times are approximate)
- 9:30 a.m. – Kint Cemetery
- 10 a.m. – Stanley Cemetery
- 10:45 a.m. – St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton
- 11:15 a.m. – Fontana Cemetery, followed by casting flowers into Otter Creek at Fontana Bridge in memory of those lost at sea.
JESUP AREA
American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342 is planning on Memorial Day services starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 31, in front of the legion hall and finishing at the Littleton Bridge with a salute to the sea.
The schedule is as follows (weather dependent):
- 6 a.m. – Breakfast for honor guard and veterans
- 7 a.m. – Jesup American Legion Hall Veterans Memorial Salute
- 7:15 a.m. – Old Barclay Cemetery
- 7:30 a.m. – New Barclay Cemetery
- 8:15 a.m. – Jubilee Cemetery
- 8:30 a.m. – Spring Creek Cemetery
- 9 a.m. – Brandon Cemetery
- 10 a.m. – St. Athanasius Cemetery
- 10:15 a.m. – Cedar Crest Cemetery (with Jesup Memorial Day program)
- 10:45 a.m. – Littleton Cemetery
- 11 a.m. – Salute to the Sea at the Littleton Bridge
LAMONT
Lamont American Legion Post 346 weekend schedule:
- Friday, May 27, at 5 p.m. – Volunteers needed to put up flags at Campton then St. Albert cemeteries
- Saturday, May 28, at 9 a.m. – John Fuelner Celebration of Life with military services. 10:30 a.m. Service Mission in Christ Church Strawberry Point; 11 a.m. Military Graveside Service -Cass Township Cemetery, East Mission Street, Strawberry Point; 12 p.m. Lunch at Franklin Hotel.
- Monday, May 30 – Memorial Day: 9 a.m. – Legion members meet at Legion Hall in Lamont; 9:30 a.m.; St Albert Cemetery – Nancy A Goedken –GYSGT US Marine Corp Vietnam; 9:55 a.m. Forestville Cemetery –Michael E Sadler-SP4 US Army Vietnam; 10:10 a.m. Dundee Area Veterans Memorial, Dundee Park – Dedicated to the Military Men and Women Honorary. Those who died and to all who service Past – Present -Future; 10:30 a.m. Campton Cemetery – Alfred O Hotchkiss –US ARMY Vietnam; 11 a.m. Bridge at Bush and Pine Streets – Honor Veterans buried at sea and Unknown Soldiers. Starmont High School Band will perform during the service; 11:30 a.m. Return Flags, rifles, and trumpet to the Legion building.
- Tuesday May 31, at 5 p.m. – Volunteers needed to take down flags starting at St. Albert Cemetery, then Campton Cemetery.
Lamont Museum
The grand opening for the new Museum Annex building on Bush Street will be Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The main museum building, Mount Vernon School, and Campton school will also be open during this time. The museum’s buildings will be open June 4, July 2, August 6, and September 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
If you or a loved one who served in the military and would like to have a picture displayed or if you would like more information on the museum call Mike Cook at 563-608-6633.
QUASQUETON
American Legion Auxiliary Cedar Rock Post/Unit 434 will hold a community Memorial Day service at the Quasqueton Cemetery on Monday, May 31, starting with the Line of March at 11 a.m. from the legion hall. Post Commander Matt Chesmore will emcee the event.
- Star Spangled Banner
- Invocation — Bill Crow
- Pledge of Allegiance – Youth of Quasqueton
- Deposit of Flowers – Youth of Quasqueton
- America the Beautiful
- Reading of the War Dead – Dave Mueller
- In Flanders Field – Mae McCardle
- Response to Flanders Dead – Tucker Berns
- Memorial Address – Orlan Love
- Salute to the War Dead – American Legion Post 434
- Taps – American Legion Post 434
- Benediction – Pastor James Wolf
The service will continue at the river where Anchors Aweigh will be played and flowers will be placed to honor those veterans who died at sea and whose resting places are unknown.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 434 will be serving a roast beef dinner after the service at the Legion Hall.
Quasqueton Area Museum
The Quasqueton Area Museum invites everyone to stop by and experience how we lived, played, and worked in the “good old days.” Check out the new exhibits on the three handicap-accessible floors of the Old Bank Building. It is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, and features more than 5,000 square feet of exhibits. Lots of hands-on options for the kids and the young at heart.
Don’t miss the exhibits of railroad, automotive, and farm memorabilia in the replicated Finder’s Texaco Station next door. Admission is free!
Quasqueton Area Museum Memorial Day weekend hours are Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, May 28 – 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ROWLEY
The Rowley Historical Society Museum is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The museum is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567.
Ryan
Memorial Day services with Ryan Legion Post 692.
Thank you to all the Veterans for your service — still serving us by coming to our cemeteries on Memorial Day.
Monday, May 30
Ryan Calvary Cemetery 8:45 – 9 a.m.
Lutheran Cemetery 9 – 9:20 a.m.
Golden Cemetery 9:25 – 9:35 a.m.
Silver Creek Cemetery 9:50 – 10:05 a.m.
Monti Bridge 10:10 – 10:20 a.m.
Monti Cemetery 10:25 – 10:45 a.m.
Masonville Cemetery 10:50 – 11:05 a.m.
Ryan Veteran’s Memorial 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
Cake and Ice Cream will be served after services at the Ryan Legion, 210 Main Street.
“Our Flag does not fly because the wind moves it; The American Flag flies from the last breath of each soldier who has died defending it.”