Lydia Beyer poetry

Lydia Beyer with her First Place award and certificate.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Lydia Beyer’s poem, “Gone — In memory of Corbin Jo Wilgenbusch,” was chosen for First Place in the Sixth Grade division for poetry at the state level of the 2022 Iowa Reading Association’s Creative Writing Contest.

The Iowa Poetry Association (IPA) recently announced the publication of its annual poetry anthology Lyrical Iowa. The poems in this year’s edition of Lyrical Iowa are anchored in lived experiences, cultural memories, and hopes and dreams for the future, according to Editor Marilyn Baszczynski. The 2022 edition of Lyrical Iowa is IPA’s 77th anthology.

