INDEPENDENCE – Lydia Beyer’s poem, “Gone — In memory of Corbin Jo Wilgenbusch,” was chosen for First Place in the Sixth Grade division for poetry at the state level of the 2022 Iowa Reading Association’s Creative Writing Contest.
The Iowa Poetry Association (IPA) recently announced the publication of its annual poetry anthology Lyrical Iowa. The poems in this year’s edition of Lyrical Iowa are anchored in lived experiences, cultural memories, and hopes and dreams for the future, according to Editor Marilyn Baszczynski. The 2022 edition of Lyrical Iowa is IPA’s 77th anthology.
“These poems weave through continuing crises (political, social, psychological, global) in search of balance, love, serenity, and detente, with skilled narratives, surprising images and even humor,” Baszczynski said. “They are invitations to the reader to be open to new perspectives, to a change of heart. They are also reminders of our humanness and our need to stay connected: as a third-grader writes, ‘When we’re together / We’re family’.”
Poems for the anthology are selected from among close to two thousand submissions each year to the Lyrical Iowa Competition. Membership is not a requirement for having poetry included in the anthology. Contestants need only reside in Iowa. The Iowa Poetry Association has close to 350 members across the state.
Lydia, daughter of Chris and Jayme Beyer, of rural independence, was invited to attend the celebration for all First Place winners in June at an annual Reading Conference in Ames. Author Katherine Hannigan, who wrote “Ida B,” was there to speak to the writers.
“[Hannigan] was amazing,” said Jayme Beyer. “Contestants who wished to read out loud, shared their poems and stories with the audience and [her].”
In addition, Lydia also received Third Honorable Mention in the Iowa Poetry contest, where her poem was judged against 5th-8th grades, and 289 entries were submitted.
Lydia’s teacher, Abbey Thurn, helped her submit the poem for the contests. She is now a 7th grader at East Buchanan.
Other area writers selected to be in Lyrical Iowa 2022 include: Michael Andorf, Brandon; Myrna Sandvik, Brandon; and Lisa Ross Thedens, Walker. Books may be ordered from IPA, while the supply lasts. Cost is $15 per copy (plus shipping) to anywhere in the United States. Books from some previous years are also available. Check for details at iowapoetry.com or contact the Lyrical Iowa editor at ipa@iowapoetry.com.