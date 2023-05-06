INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Jr/Sr High School will be observing next week as Mental Health Week for the students.
According to Alisa Payne, School Social Worker, the theme of the week is “Anxiety.”
Activities include:
- Yoga with Challenge for Change. Their “Yoga + Mindfulness” program delivers inclusive, social-emotional curriculum to youth, providing self-regulation skills, building brain health and heart power.
- Guest speaker John Paul DerryBerry will be talking about anxiety and will share stories of people with mental health issues.
“We try to relate to the audience that it’s a normal part of life,” he said, “and great things can occur even if you are unfortunate enough to struggle with unhealthy thoughts.”
- Wellness Fair. Students will be able to speak with representatives of different resources during their lunch time. There will be tables with information and goodies.
- Relaxation Stations. Students will rotate around to three different stations. They will be learning about skills needed to deal with anxiety. Activities may include bag boards, outside walk, craft, crocheting, etc.
“It will also give them a chance to relax and reset,” said Payne.