Waterloo, Iowa, June 16, 2022 – MercyOne Northeast Iowa will bring together veterans and service members to announce a more comprehensive health care experience for the Cedar Valley military community.
Media are welcome to attend the June 22 ceremony, where MercyOne will reveal how Military and Veterans Health Care is delivering personalized results for patients and their families.
Visuals include a local high school ROTC flag presentation. The program will include remarks from MercyOne’s Military and Veterans Health Care champion, who also served as a nurse in the United States Navy. Reporters will have an opportunity for one-on-one interviews during a reception immediately following the 30-minute program.
Senator Joni Ernst, who served 23 years in the military, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson have prepared video messages for veterans in attendance, as Congress will be in session.
The event is open to media and invited guests only. Please RSVP to chelsea.keenan@mercyhealth.com to receive current information on entrance, masking and screening requirements. This advisory is for planning purposes. A news release will be distributed after the ceremony.
MercyOne Military and Veterans Health Care
MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
Classrooms 1 and 2
Wednesday, June 22 at 1 p.m.
About MercyOne
MercyOne is a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping people and communities live their best life. MercyOne’s care providers and staff make health the highest priority. The system’s clinics, medical centers, hospitals and affiliates are located throughout the state of Iowa and beyond. Headquartered in central Iowa, MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between CommonSpirit Health and Trinity Health – two of the country’s foremost, not-for-profit Catholic health organizations.