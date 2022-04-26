WATERLOO – Among the fourteen ‘Heroes Among Us’ honored by MercyOne fro 2021 activities were Buchanan County residents Ryan Nesbit of Jesup and Cole Passick of Aurora.
Heroes Among Us is a fundraising program benefiting MercyOne foundations. Throughout the past 17 years Heroes Among Us has generated more than $400,000 for new equipment, technological upgrades and more at MercyOne Northeast Iowa. Proceeds from this year’s event will directly fund the expansion at MercyOne Bluebell Road Health Plaza, to bring convenient women’s health care to local families as well as fund a 3D ultrasound machine for Maternal Fetal Medicine in Waterloo. If interested, a gift may be made at MercyOne.org/heroes online.
Community Service Heroes
At the MercyOne ceremony, it was stated: For more than a decade, a 5K race in Dunkerton over Father’s Day weekend has helped heal a community and bring awareness to suicide prevention. Troy Belmer and Ryan Nesbit founded Alive and Running Iowa to honor their friend Rodger, who died by suicide when they were in high school.
“We were a small class in Dunkerton High School, 30-some kids in our class so obviously it affected us all,” Troy said. “We hadn’t gone through that before.” Alive and Running Iowa’s overall goal is to reduce suicide rates. It does this through education, fund raising, grief support groups and the annual 5K run/ walk and Remembrance Ceremony to honor those lost to suicide.
“To put it into perspective Friday night is like when you attend a visitation or a wake,” Troy said. “Many times, it’s very raw and emotional, and then Saturday is like a funeral with a little more laughter, sharing stories and remembering them for the way they lived not the way they died.
That’s the true spirit of Alive and Running.” Their nonprofit promotes suicide prevention through education and training. Ryan heads up the majority of Alive and Running Iowa’s education initiatives, teaching in schools and organizations across the state.
“Question, Persuade, Refer – it’s a suicide intervention class,” Ryan said. “We want humans to be more direct with each and ask, ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself?’ We also need to really stop and take time to listen to each other, and finally you want to get people the help they need. This could mean getting them to a hospital or simply sitting down with family or friend to talk.” Alive and Running Iowa also raises money to fill funding gaps in behavioral health programs, which don’t always receive adequate state funding.
“To me it’s not hero work, it’s people helping people,” Troy said.
The Community Service Hero award was sponsored by SCP Health and Tim Brodahl with Wells Fargo.
“We are honored to receive the ‘MercyOne Heroes Among Us’ award,” said Nesbit after the ceremony. “We are thankful to be recognized and hope this recognition will allow Alive & Running Iowa to impact more lives.”
Nesbit also offered upcoming opportunities to learn about or support Alive & Running Iowa.
“Our 13th annual 5K is June 18 in Dunkerton,” he said. “Our remembrance ceremony is in the evening on June 17.”
Please check www.aliveandrunningiowa.com for all event details.
“Our mission is to save lives, spread hope, and impact people,” he continued. “A big part of our mission is education. I teach the 2-hour suicide intervention course ‘QPR’ all over Iowa.”
Nesbit will be teaching this course on May 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jesup Bible Fellowship in Jesup. It is free to all attendees. He will also teaching QPR May 9-13 at Independence Schools for all 7th through 11th grade students.
“I’d love to bring the QPR training to other Buchanan County Schools, Churches, or Communities,” he said. “We are also offering a free suicide intervention training on May 16-17 at Jesup Bible Fellowship in Jesup. ASIST is a 16 hour training, completed over two consecutive 8-hour days.
Contact him at ryan.r.nesbit@gmail.com or 641-990-4957 to register for any of these public training sessions.
Military Hero
MercyOne honored Cole Passick as the 2021 Military Heroes Among Us recipient. At the ceremony it was stated:
Cole Passick enlisted in the military after graduating from Independence High School in 2010, where he trained to become a combat engineer.
“The easiest way to describe combat engineer is survivability, mobility, dependability – and we find IED’s,” Cole said. “We are like the little army toy soldiers with the metal detectors. That was me out in front sweeping away.” In 2011 Cole was stationed in Japan for a short time before being deployed to Afghanistan to help build bridges. After Afghanistan, Cole wanted to serve another tour but injuries to his wrist, knee and spine kept him home.
“I would do it all over again. There’s no question. If you are doing something that matters at all, you do it and have a purpose,” he said.
Cole left the military in 2016. He has post-traumatic stress disorder, and it has taken him a few years to find that purpose again. While attending the University of North Iowa, a fellow student veteran introduced him to the UNI Veteran’s Association.
From there, Cole started to get connected with other veterans, including the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA).
Shortly before joining, his uncle, who was a Vietnam veteran, died. Cole’s aunt didn’t have the money to cover the funeral costs.
The former CVMA commander handed Cole a check to give to his aunt.
“It’s being able to do the little things that will impact someone for the rest of their life,” Cole said. “That check, you know that one simple check, changed my life forever.” Today, Cole leads the CVMA. This past year, the group helped buy tires for a Korean veteran on the side of the road trying to get to the VA hospital in Des Moines; and helped a woman whose husband was deployed.
“I’ve been around the world twice,” Cole said. “I have gone through war. I’ve lost more friends than I can count and the only thing that truly keeps me moving forward is putting some good back into the world.” Congratulations Cole, your 2021 Military Heroes Among Us recipient.
The Military Hero award was sponsored by Tyson Fresh Meats
“I’m just honored,” said Passick after the ceremony. “I have a lot of support behind what we do. It’s a team effort. Thank you.”
If people need assistance or want to reach out to the CVMA or Passick, they can call him at 563-920-5277 or email at 39.6commander@gmail.com.
The other honorees were:
• Animal Hero – Pet therapy dog Rose (owner Charlotte Feckers) of New Hartford
• Medical/Health Care Heroes — Haleigh Pagel, Whitney Schmidt and Matt Sowle, MercyOne Tripoli Family Medicine
• A Hero’s Heart — Kathy Flynn, Dick Walden and Mike Walden of Waterloo, Jeff Mickey of Cedar Falls
• Public Safety Hero — Chris Roth of Cedar Falls
• Workplace Heroes — Benjamin Christie, Ryan King and Michael Taylor, Peters Construction
