Fourteen members and one guest of the Independence Garden Club met at the Falcon Civic Center to celebrate the Christmas season with a holiday dessert potluck, and then following the business meeting, each person planted an amaryllis bulb to take home. After the pledge to the flag, and the recitation of the Conservation pledge, members named their favorite Christmas centerpiece. Rosalind Gibbs reported that she presented a tall, red poinsettia to Lexington Estates for the December floral. Adding to the seasonal spirit, 52.7 pounds of various paper products were collected for donation to the local Independence Food Pantry. A motion was made during the meeting and seconded to also add $100 to the food pantry donation.
The November minutes were presented by club secretary Mary Steuben, and Dorothy Decker, assistant treasurer, gave the treasurer’s report. Both reports were approved and filed. Historian Lynda Fiester shared the club’s 2022 Book of Evidence that she assembled. She will submit the report to the state officers for review.
District 2 Director Shirley Bergman updated the group on the new format for the “The News,” the state periodical for the Federated Garden Clubs of Iowa. Upcoming issues will feature more photos and recipes, in addition to highlighting upcoming events. Shirley’s term in office will end in June, so a request was made to consider nominees for the next Northeast Iowa director for a two-year term.
Shirley Rozendaal offered a pair of suggestions for December’s Tips and Tricks. She demonstrated a couple of strengthening physical exercises to help gardeners to more easily get up and down from gardening tasks. Shirley also shared a tip on making homemade suet blocks for feeding the birds during the cold winter months.
Joellen Yeager, Conservation & Ecology chairman, discussed whether using a real or an artificial Christmas tree was more eco-friendly. She noted that the carbon footprint of an artificial tree is ten times higher than that of a real tree. Methods to make harvesting a new tree more sustainable have improved in recent years. Tree farmers suggest that for every tree cut that up to three or more trees be planted in its place for a steady harvest. Real trees also offer resources of lumber, compost, lovely scents, and habitat for birds and wildlife. Tree chairman, Donna Harms, reported that 216 trees were reported planted in 2022 by garden club members and guests.
Book co-chairmen, Shirley Bergman and Mary Steuben, have selected two titles of books to be presented and donated to both the Jesup Public Library and the Independence Public Library. A copy will be given to each library of the children’s book, Network with Nature. This book is written by Brenda Moore, president-elect of the National Federated Garden Club. The book is a story of a school-age child whose grandparents force him to put away his tech screens and gadgets away which open his eyes to a whole new world of nature and adventures. For the adult readers, a copy will be given to both libraries of Grasses: Versatile Partners for Uncommon Garden Design. Photos, plans, and plant lists for 20 unique garden designs, along with more than 160 color photographs, provide inspiration for using ornamental grasses in a variety of garden settings. Go check these books out!
President Ruth Hamilton and Secretary Mary Steuben co-presented the December program on amaryllis bulbs and flowers. Large bareroot bulbs from the White Flower Farm were purchased for each member. Tin pots decorated with a conifer forest scene were distributed. Potting soil and dried moss were ready for this make-and-take project. Photos of the different varieties of amaryllis were available for the members to choose their favorite colors. The colorful plant, in hues of red, white, burgundy, and peach, will bloom indoors 6-8 weeks after planting and watering. Ruth provided information about the history and traditions of the plants, and Mary gave directions for planting and care of the bulbs. The two ladies both answered frequently asked questions about amaryllis. Volunteers also planted bulbs to be taken to members not able to attend the meeting. We can’t wait to see what beautiful blooms will soon appear!