Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Fourteen members and one guest of the Independence Garden Club met at the Falcon Civic Center to celebrate the Christmas season with a holiday dessert potluck, and then following the business meeting, each person planted an amaryllis bulb to take home. After the pledge to the flag, and the recitation of the Conservation pledge, members named their favorite Christmas centerpiece. Rosalind Gibbs reported that she presented a tall, red poinsettia to Lexington Estates for the December floral. Adding to the seasonal spirit, 52.7 pounds of various paper products were collected for donation to the local Independence Food Pantry. A motion was made during the meeting and seconded to also add $100 to the food pantry donation.

The November minutes were presented by club secretary Mary Steuben, and Dorothy Decker, assistant treasurer, gave the treasurer’s report. Both reports were approved and filed. Historian Lynda Fiester shared the club’s 2022 Book of Evidence that she assembled. She will submit the report to the state officers for review.

Tags

Trending Food Videos