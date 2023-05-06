Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.