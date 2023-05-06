INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mental Health Institute (IMHI) held an open house on May 1 as part of its celebration of serving Iowa for 150 years.
Prior to the open house, staff and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) leadership gathered for a reading of a proclamation from Governor Kim Reynolds, the introduction of the new IMHI Superintendent, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.
Cory Turner (State-Operated Facilities Director for HHS and Superintendent of the Cherokee MHI) started the program by welcoming guests. He thanked Dr. Bhasker Dave for serving as Superintendent for 54 years and is serving as Medical Director for IMHI. Dr. Dave has been serving Iowans’ psychiatric needs since 1968. Dr. Dave was at a family gathering and unavailable for the event.
The new Superintendent for IMHI, Cade Iverson, was introduced. Iversen is currently the Assistant Superintendent for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at Glenwood. He said He and his family are excited to move to Independence. His first day will be May 22.
Next to speak was HHS Director Kelly Garcia. She praised Iversen for his work at Glenwood and also Dr. Dave’s work at Independence.
“[Dr. Dave] is a treasure,” she said.
Garcia then read a Proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds recognizing the history of mental health care, the “advancements in drug therapies,” the continuing “significant need in Iowa for inpatient mental health treatment for people with the most severe illness,” the extraordinary contribution of the current and former staff who have shaped the Independence Mental Health Institute into what it is today and will continue to shape its legacy into the future,” and proclaiming May 1, 2023 as the “commemorative date to recognize 150 years of the Independence Mental Health Institute in Iowa.”
Guests were then invited to get refreshments or take a tour of the Days of Yore museum and other areas. The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors also held a ceremonial ribbon cutting with HHS leadership.
A brochure with the history of IMHI was also made available. It stated:
A Legacy of Service
The Independence Mental Health Institute (IMHI) has been an important part of the State of Iowa for the past 150 years.
IMHI is a 56 bed Department of Health and Human Services hospital accredited by The Joint Commission and certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. These 56 beds consist of 25 adult male beds, 15 adult female beds, and 16 child and adolescent beds.
The facility served 151 individuals in fiscal year 2022, with an average daily occupancy of 51 patients. IMHI takes pride in treating a wide array of psychiatric disorders. Our team provides inpatient treatment for adults, adolescents, and children who need acute psychiatric services.
Superintendents
1873 — 1882 — Albert Reynolds, M.D.
1882 — 1902 — Gershom H. Hill, M.D.
1902 — 1920 — W. P. Crumbacker, M.D.
1920 — 1948 — R. A. Stewart, M.D.
1948 — 1949 — R.W. Robb, M.D.
1949 — 1953 — Max E. Witte, M.D.
1953 — 1956 — Donald L. Kyer, M.D.
1956 — 1958 — James 0. Cromwell, M.D.
1958 — 1978 — Selig M. Kerson, M.D.
1978 — 1980 — Jay T. May, M.D.
1980 — 1983 — Raja Akbar, M.D.
1984 — 2023 — Bhasker J. Dave, M.D.
Sesquicentennial Celebration
May 1,1873 to May 1, 2023
Prior to 1867, there, was one state hospital in Iowa. Located at Mt. Pleasant, the hospital was very overcrowded, and persons had to travel great distances to be admitted. Many mentally ill people in the State were deprived of the benefits of hospital treatment.
In 1867 and 1868 the Honorable W.G. Donnan introduced in the State legislature a bill for the erection of a hospital for the mentally ill to be located in or near Independence. The bill passed the Senate without a dissenting vote and passed the House easily along with an appropriation of
$125,000. A board was also created. Albert Clarke was the member from Buchanan County, but he died before the year was up. George Bemis was appointed to fill the vacancy. The bill required donation of 320 acres to the State within 21/2 miles of the city limit. Several tracts were offered. Money was raised for purchase by subscription among citizens of Independence.
The lot chosen by the Board of Commissioners was one mile west of the Wapsipinicon, one mile from Independence and one mile from the railroad. Total purchase price of this lot was $6,080. The tract was unbroken prairie without a tree or shrub, and furnished on digging, an abundant supply of soft water free from any foreign substance. It was also discovered the tract contained a bed of good brick clay which proved of great value in building.
Main Building
The plan was for the central building to be four stories high, flanked by a wing on either side, one north and the other south, to be three stories. The front span was to be 720 feet. While the commissioners opted for the linear, or “corridor form”, there was a movement afoot in this country for the cottage form, translating into smaller buildings housing up to 20 patients. Feeling of the commissioners was that the cottage form was more appropriate for paupers, but not for the mentally ill. There was a French influence in that its style was known as the “2nd Empire”, with lofty, arched windows, mansard roof with decorative slating, bracketed eaves, dormers, comer towers, and ornamental roof turrets. The central area was to be used for housing offices, apartments, kitchens, and supportive services, while the north and south wings housed the male and female patients, respectively. The total building was erected at the cost of $800,000 and took nearly 15 years to complete.
Begins Admitting Patients
The facility began to admit patients on May 1, 1873, as an overflow of 89 patients, with roots primarily in Dubuque, Delaware, Buchanan and Black Hawk counties, were transferred from the Mt. Pleasant Asylum, which had opened 12 years earlier. Another 47 were admitted directly from the counties in the first six months.
Thank you, Independence and Buchanan County, for supporting the Independence Mental Health Institute for 150 years. We appreciate being your neighbors and providing an essential service to Iowans.
- Independence MHI staff
Visit hhs.iowa.gov to learn more about Iowa HHS.