INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mental Health Institute is holding an open house on Monday, May 1, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of operations caring for Iowans.
The public is invited to come to the main Reynolds Building at 2277 Iowa Avenue from 1:30 to 6 p.m. for tours. Featured will be the Days of Yore Museum on the Third Floor, a look at an operating suite in the Infirmary Building, and walking or driving tours around the campus.
Refreshments and snacks will be available in the Recreation Room of the Reynolds Building.