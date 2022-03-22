INDEPENDENCE – On December 7, 2021, the Independence Mental Health Institute (MHI) brought back its Adult Educational Unit after it had been previously cut due to budget restraints.
Years ago, patients taken in by MHI would almost inevitably spend the rest of their lives within its walls. Eventually, the Old Hill Top School was made for people to have access to some education. The building was made originally as a hospital for Tuberculosis (TB) in 1921. Due to the TB epidemic getting under control with new treatments and vaccines, the TB hospital became obsolete. At that time, there was no specified area for children, so they were spread throughout the campus. They decided to switch Hill Top from a TB hospital to the first children’s unit. They moved the children from the main wards and into Hill Top in 1957. The old Morgue and Pharmacy in Hill Top became a school for these children.
Around this time, the Children’s and Adolescent Educational Programs began. After some time, it became clear that the old Hill Top building was no longer suitable for a growing children’s unit. Years later, Dr. Bealka came to MHI and was instrumental in building the Cromwell Children’s Unit building. The new Cromwell Children’s Unit was built in 1968, and Hill Top was eventually abandoned.
“A discreet location for Adult Educational Unit was discontinued with the retirement of staff in 2010,” said Mike Cook, Plant Operations Manager for MHI.
There was a smaller program maintained for 18–21-year old’s who needed to complete their high school education.
In 2016, the Children’s and Adolescent’s Educational Programs were combined, and the schools were moved from the Cromwell Building to its current location at the Witte Building. These two moves were made (in addition to budget constraints) in order to have the school and the ward program located in the same building, to ease patients’ commute to school, mostly for the cold, winter season. They also wanted to consolidate school resources into one area. The decision to combine the Children’s and Adolescent’s Educational Programs was also due to a reduction in juvenile patients at the time. The “consolidation of school resources” involved laying off a number of the educators.
Kathryn Jensen, the head of the Children’s and Adolescent’s Educational Program, saw this influx of qualified and experienced educators who were losing their jobs, and also saw the need for adult education at MHI. She worked with one of the educators who had been laid off, Jeanna Foster, to create the new Adult Educational Unit.
Foster worked as an educator for the high school in the Adolescent’s Educational Unit, where she taught English. Now, she is an Activity Specialist 1, and heads the Adult Educational Unit.
The Adult Educational Unit started with very little budget. Luckily, they did not need to spend many resources because MHI already had access to the starting staff and most of the necessary resources required to begin.
As for the Children and Adolescent’s Educational Program, children and teenagers up to the age of 17 will get credit for their grade work. MHI works with the school attached to the individual student/patient to get the full resources and context for each situation. That way, if the student/patient is able to safely leave MHI and return to school, they are not held back due to their necessary time of healing. Grade schoolers get credit for their grade capacity, and high schoolers are able to get high school credit. Jensen and Foster mentioned one high schooler who turned 18 and was therefore put into the new Adult Educational Unit. She was able to finish enough credits and will be graduating with a High School Diploma this year! The diploma will be processed and given through her resident school district.
The Adult Educational Unit follows a process. According to an adult education overview paper, every adult that is placed at MHI is given a survey. This is a ‘basic needs assessment’ which is made to determine the most effective education programming for the individual on the basis of their living, learning, and working needs.
Living, learning, and working are the three areas of education focus. Living refers to home skills such as cleaning and hygiene, paying bills, and the like. Learning refers to academic learning like reading, writing, and math. Working refers to skills that can help the individual get and keep jobs, such as interviewing, or training for specific jobs.
This survey was created by using information from the Secondary Transition Planning Guide for Post-Secondary Success, which was created by the Division of Special Education. Once the patient has completed his/her survey, if they want to continue education, they are given tests. The testing that is done is determined first by the results of the previous survey. The patients are then given coursework or training materials which are, “proven to be evidence based and centered upon individual patient needs”. After that, an Adult Educational Treatment Plan is to be developed for each patient to identify Priority Problem(s), short term goals, and interventions. Then, an Adult Initial Education Report for adult programming reports on the outcomes of the Adult Survey, Testing, and Goals.
There are also weekly progress notes for adult education which updates MHI on the patient goal areas. Upon completion of a HiSET (High School Equivalency Test), patients will receive the diploma through Hawkeye Community College. The Adult Educational program follows the guidelines of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act from the Federal Government, as well as the Adult Education and Family Act from the State Government. Both Jensen and Foster acclaimed thankful support from a number of actors which included; Governor Kim Reynolds, Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services Kelly Garcia, Division Administrator Cory Turner, MHI Superintendent Dr. Bhasker Dave, the MHI Nursing Department, and the rest of the MHI management.
There are currently six patients working towards their HiSET, and six others focusing on working education. Patient response has been positive, and with steady attendance.
Jensen said the end goal of the Adult Educational Unit is to help patients feel good about themselves, and to be able to live more independently, and feel confident. Their goals for the future are to expand the scope of their services. They started with good foundation in the ‘learning’ aspect of their three-pronged approach and want to focus on building their ‘living’ and ‘working’ parts.
“If I had a child placed in a facility like this, what would I want for them?” said Jensen.
It is a question that has guided her motivation for the programs she oversees, and helped develop.