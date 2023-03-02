JESUP – Michael Louis Weber, 73 years old of rural Jesup, Iowa, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation was 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 28 at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there was a parish rosary at 4 p.m. and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Church and School in Jesup and the Bosco System in Gilbertville. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Mike was born October 13, 1949, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Francis Joseph Weber and Patricia Ann (Breuer) Weber. He graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, with the class of 1967. He then attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo for two years where he learned the tool and die trade. He then became a tool and die tradesman for about 20 years, working at H & H Tool; Progressive Tool; and Bachmann Tool & Die. Mike also farmed and drove for Steffen Trucking. His love of riding motorcycles took him many places, from Alaska (more than once) to Key West, Fla., and from Massachusetts to Oregon. He amassed over 500,000 miles riding his cycles and was the “Fearless Leader” of the Sunday rides.
Mike is survived by seven brothers: Nicholas J. (Nancy) Weber of Jesup, Frank J. (Karen) Weber of Independence; Charles R. (Cathy) Weber of Jesup, Philip F. Weber of Fairbank, Denis J. (Ann) Weber of Independence, David J. (Sue) Weber of Waterloo, and Alfred P. (Jane) Weber of Waterloo; three sisters: Kathleen Weber of Hubbard, Ore., Mary Sue Moore of Manhattan, Kan., and Annette (Jim) Ingles, Jesup.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruth Weber and Jane Story; and three brothers-in-law: Col. Hylan C. Moore, M.D., Kevin Story, and Bruce Zimmerman.
