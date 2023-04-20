MAYNARD – Michael “Mike” Raymond Postel, 68, of Maynard, Iowa and formerly of Independence, died peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo after a long battle with cancer.
There will be a small private burial at a later date.
Mike was born on November 15, 1954 in Iowa City, the son of Billy Lee Postel and Jean Doris (Olsen) Postel.
Mike is survived by his three daughters: Jennifer Postel Kimmerle, Kimberly Postel, and Megan Postel; four grandchildren, Kailer Nguyen, Michaela Kimmerle (Ryan Correa), Austin Kimmerle, Gavin Salazar; one great grandson, Luca Correa; five siblings: Mary Jean (Carl) Eddy, Pat (Larry) Hunziker, Kenny (Robin) Postel, Brenda Freeland, Becky (Darrell) Williams, Wendy (Rick) Schoenfield; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Postel and Kathy Postel, and many nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill Postel and Richard Postel; brother in-law, Mike Freeland; and son-in-law, Rick Kimmerle.