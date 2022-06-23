Michael “Mike” Ray Sullivan, 67, passed away on May 25, 2022. Mike was born on April 23, 1955, to Loren and Lorna Sullivan and grew up in rural Winthrop. He was a graduate of East Buchanan’s Class of 1973. Mike worked at Corn Blossom, John Deere, owned a tree business and was an over-the-road truck driver. Home was Houston, TX for over thirty years. He was a part of the ol’ Mudhumpers Club, clubbed at Gilley’s in his cowboy days, enjoyed hunting, fishing with his buddy, Doug, playing cards at the casino and belonged to the Niftee 50ees Classic Cruisers, where he would take his pride and joy, his 1967 Pontiac GTO, every Saturday night. He is survived by what he said were his greatest successes, his daughters’ Carrie Jo (Ashley) Girard of Joplin, MO, and Mallory (Sean) Morrison of Manhattan, KS. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Anniston, Pierce and Ian and siblings, Pat (Dennis) Franck, Diana Carlson, Carla Sullivan, Karen Copeland, Gail (Brian) Fuller, Tom Sullivan, Mary Sullivan, Brian Sullivan, Kate (Rick) Ratchford.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Condolences/remembrances may be sent to Carrie Girard/ Mallory Morrison, 2710 Beale Steet, Joplin, MO