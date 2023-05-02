INDEPENDENCE – Michelle R. Pennington, 52 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died suddenly at her home on Monday, April 25, 2023.
Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial was be in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the funeral home.
Michelle was born on May 29, 1970, in Independence, the daughter of Melvin Richard and Ellen Elsie (Ralston) Pennington. She attended school at East Buchanan Schools in Winthrop, and at Independence Community Schools in Independence, where she graduated from high school with the Class of 1988. She then graduated from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, and Kaplin University in Cedar Falls. For over 25 years she worked at McDonald’s and was the assistant manager at the McDonald’s Restaurant in Independence when she died. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence.
Michelle is survived by her sister, Kinda Pennington of Independence; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and her McFamily.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Pennington; and one sister, Melissa Pennington, in infancy.
