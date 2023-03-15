Jesup Jack Miller 031523

Junior guard Jack Miller was named to the 3rd-Team All-State by the IPSWA.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP – Junior standout Jack Miller has been named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) 3rd-Team All-State. Coaches and sports writers from across Iowa nominate and vote on the selections.

Miller gets on the 3rd-Team after a stellar junior season in which he averaged 25 points a game and put his name in the J-Hawks record books.

”It means a lot to be named to an all state team,” Miller said, “Just goes to show that the hard work I have put in payed off in a way. There were many great players this year so it just means a lot to have people think I’m among those great players.”

Miller was also named Co-MVP of the NICL East Division this season and scored 50 points in a game breaking the school record.

“Jack had one of the best seasons in the history of Jesup basketball,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “He is so deserving of all-state recognition. The best part about Jack is all he wants is the team to be successful first. We are looking forward to watching Jack improve even more for his senior year.”

Jesup High School Records:

Jack Miller: Career Points — 1171 — 5th All Time

Jack Miller: Single Season Points — 597 — 1st All Time

Jack Miller: Career 3’s — 180 — 1st All Time

Jack Miller: Single Season 3’s — 64 — 2nd All Time

Jack Miller: Career Assists — 202 — 10th All Time

Jack Miller: Points in a Game — 50 — 1st All Time

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Padraig Gallagher Beckman Catholic

Caden Kirkman Wilton sr.

Zach Lutmer Central Lyon

Owen Larson Estherville Lincoln Central

Jacob Hargans Sioux Central

Preston Ries Monticello

Jonoven Wilkinson Roland-Story

Garrett Hempen Aplington-Parkersburg

SECOND TEAM

Holden Arnaman West Branch

Tate Petersen Monticello

Kaden Van Regenmorter Western Christian

Andrew Austin Central Lyon

Drew Chance Albia

Gavin Thomas Aplington-Parkersburg

Zach Driscoll MFL-Mar Mac

Reece Vander Zee Central Lyon

THIRD TEAM

Camden Davis Hudson

Devan Van Whye West Lyon

Jack Miller Jesup

Carter Boettcher Sioux Central

Zane Witt Camanche

Landon Craven Des Moines Christian

Brooks Moore Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Kyle Sternberg AHSTW

