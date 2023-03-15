JESUP – Junior standout Jack Miller has been named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) 3rd-Team All-State. Coaches and sports writers from across Iowa nominate and vote on the selections.
Miller gets on the 3rd-Team after a stellar junior season in which he averaged 25 points a game and put his name in the J-Hawks record books.
”It means a lot to be named to an all state team,” Miller said, “Just goes to show that the hard work I have put in payed off in a way. There were many great players this year so it just means a lot to have people think I’m among those great players.”
Miller was also named Co-MVP of the NICL East Division this season and scored 50 points in a game breaking the school record.
“Jack had one of the best seasons in the history of Jesup basketball,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “He is so deserving of all-state recognition. The best part about Jack is all he wants is the team to be successful first. We are looking forward to watching Jack improve even more for his senior year.”
Jesup High School Records:
Jack Miller: Career Points — 1171 — 5th All Time
Jack Miller: Single Season Points — 597 — 1st All Time
Jack Miller: Career 3’s — 180 — 1st All Time
Jack Miller: Single Season 3’s — 64 — 2nd All Time
Jack Miller: Career Assists — 202 — 10th All Time
Jack Miller: Points in a Game — 50 — 1st All Time
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM
Padraig Gallagher Beckman Catholic
Caden Kirkman Wilton sr.
Zach Lutmer Central Lyon
Owen Larson Estherville Lincoln Central
Jacob Hargans Sioux Central
Preston Ries Monticello
Jonoven Wilkinson Roland-Story
Garrett Hempen Aplington-Parkersburg
SECOND TEAM
Holden Arnaman West Branch
Tate Petersen Monticello
Kaden Van Regenmorter Western Christian
Andrew Austin Central Lyon
Drew Chance Albia
Gavin Thomas Aplington-Parkersburg
Zach Driscoll MFL-Mar Mac
Reece Vander Zee Central Lyon
THIRD TEAM
Camden Davis Hudson
Devan Van Whye West Lyon
Jack Miller Jesup
Carter Boettcher Sioux Central
Zane Witt Camanche
Landon Craven Des Moines Christian
Brooks Moore Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Kyle Sternberg AHSTW