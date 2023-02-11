Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TAMA – Monday, February 6, 2023: Junior guard Jack Miller is having a year. On Monday night Miller broke another school record when he went off for 50 points against North Tama in a 77-44 J-Hawks win. Miller’s 50 is a new Jesup school record for most points scored in a game.

“Jack Miller was absolutely tremendous at North Tama,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Our team did a great job of getting the ball to him when he was rolling.”

