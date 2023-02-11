TAMA – Monday, February 6, 2023: Junior guard Jack Miller is having a year. On Monday night Miller broke another school record when he went off for 50 points against North Tama in a 77-44 J-Hawks win. Miller’s 50 is a new Jesup school record for most points scored in a game.
“Jack Miller was absolutely tremendous at North Tama,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Our team did a great job of getting the ball to him when he was rolling.”
This is the second most points scored in a game this season. Sioux Central’s Jacob Hargens scored 53.
Miller also broke the school record for 3-pointers in a season with 172 (Drew Schmit-163).
Coach Smeins also acknowledged the play of senior Brevin Dahl who also played a solid game. Sophomore Ryan Treptow had 11 rebounds
ALGONA – Tuesday, February 7, 2023: On Tuesday the boys traveled to South Harden high school to take on the Tigers (11-8).
Jesup jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead and had to hold on to get the win when a 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short for South Hardin and Jesup wins 72-69.
“South Hardin is a very good ball club,” said Coach Smeins, “They have played well verse very good teams all year. They had 5 guy averaging double figures points per game.”
Junior Cale Schissel made two clutch free throws towards the end of the game, then Jesup strategically used their fouls so South Hardin had limited time to shoot a three-pointer to tie.
“Tremendous win on the road to end the regular season,” added Coach Smeins, “We were led by Jack Miller, Ryan Treptow, and Brevin Dahl all scoring more than 18 points. Really proud of our team for winning 15 games and another conference championship.”
The J-Hawks were led in scoring by Jack Miller’s 23, while Ryan Treptow had a double-double, scoring 18 points and adding 10 rebounds.
South Hardin 13 18 21 17 69
Jesup finishes the regular season with a 15-6 record, and they were 7-1 in the NICL-East Conference — tying for the Conference title with Wapsie Valley. The J-Hawks will start post season play on February 15th when they play the winner of Cascade (14-7) and Columbus Catholic (0-20).