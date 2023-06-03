INDEPENDENCE - The Independence girls soccer team had a tremendous season, and the accolades are starting to come in. The WaMaC has released the All-Conference teams and the Mustangs monopolize this year’s teams by sending nine girls in total to the 3 teams.
Mustangs junior standout Easten Miller is a 1st-Teamer and was voted the East Division Player of the Year by the WaMaC East Coaches. Miller led the entire WaMaC in scoring with 29 goals.
Also, on the 1st-Team were sophomores Addison Lange, Gracee Cornwell, and Bella Louvar. Lange led the entire conference in Assists with 18.
Landing on 2nd-Team were sophomores Mackenzie Wilson, Olivia Albert, and Peyton Youngblut.
The WaMaC Recognition Award (Honorable Mention) goes to sophomores Marcelina Weber and Lindsay Beyer.
WaMaC East Division All Conference Girls Soccer 2022-2023
First Team
- Easten Miller- Indee
- Addison Lange — Indee
- Gracee Cornwell — Indee
- Bella Louvar – Indee
- Katelyn Allison- Marion
- Amene Hall – Marion
- Maggie Ursinger – Marion
- Gabby Knipper — Solon
- Morgan Link- Solon
- Izzy Paisley — Solon
- Clare Nydegger — MV
- Kennedy Moore — MV
- Monica Hernandez — WD
Second Team
- Mackenzie Wilson — Indee
- Olivia Albert — Indee
- Peyton Youngblut – Indee
- Gracie Schwartz — Marion
- Sela Hill-Dale – Marion
- Ashlen Hall — Marion
- Grace Yetley — Solon
- Valerie Miller – Solon
- Callie Levin — Solon
- Taylor Franck — MV
- Cane Safo – MV
- Lexi Harbach — WD
- Kelly Beckman – WD
WaMaC Recognition Award
- 1. Marcelina Weber- Indee
- 2. Lindsay Beyer- Indee
- 3. Keira Bergman — MV
- 4. Courtney Franck — MV
- 5. Aubrey Backous — Marion
- 6. Haley Porter — Marion
- 7. Alex Paisley- Solon
- 8. Rose McAtee- Solon
- 9. Sarah Perez — WD
- 10. Emily Neiers — WD
Girls Player of the Year (WaMaC East Division): Easten Miller