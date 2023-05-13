STATE CENTER – Wednesday, May 10, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys golf team competed in postseason Sectional play at Lincoln Valley Golf Course in State Center on Wednesday for a chance to advance to Districts on Monday in Dike.
Top two team scores qualify for districts in Dike on Monday (three teams if the host team takes 1st or 2nd). The J-Hawks team finishes in 3rd-place (353) and does not qualify for Districts. Columbus Catholic (319) and Grundy Center (323) qualify to move on.
Individually, the top 2 players (that were not on team qualifiers) will qualify for Districts on Monday in Dike.
J-Hawks’ junior Jack Miller will move on to Districts after shooting a 5-over 77 and finishing in 3rd-place – six strokes off medalist Cody Weaver of East Marshall.
Miller shot a 39 on the front and a 38 on the back and finished with four birdies.
Other scores include senior Rylan Bahe 89, junior Wyatt Vander Werff 93, junior Ethan Krall 94, freshman Gage Wymore 96, and junior Cale Schissel 97.
Miller will tee off on Monday at 10am in Dike at Fox Ridge Golf Course.