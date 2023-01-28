JESUP – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: Junior guard Jack Miller dropped 34 points on East Marshall en route to an 84-36 Jesup win.
“We had a lot of respect for East Marshall and how they play offensively,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “They scored 88 in a game this year and their point guard had 43. Our guys were extremely locked in defensively and Jack got us going right away.”
Miller goes over the 30-point mark for the third time this season and is averaging 24.7 points per game which is 4th best in Class 2A. Miller has 945 career points and is only a junior.
“We did a good job of limiting their open looks and we also outrebounded them by a substantial margin,” added Coach Smeins, “Just an overall excellent night of basketball by our team. Ryan Durham played an excellent game again scoring 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.”
Junior Cale Schissel added 17 points and sophomore Ryan Treptow had 8 rebounds.
East Marshall 5 9 14 8 36
Jesup moves to 10-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play. On Friday the boys will travel to Oelwein (7-9). On Monday the J-Hawks travel to Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (14-1). Tuesday they will be at Union (7-11).