Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

JESUP – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: Junior guard Jack Miller dropped 34 points on East Marshall en route to an 84-36 Jesup win.

We had a lot of respect for East Marshall and how they play offensively,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “They scored 88 in a game this year and their point guard had 43. Our guys were extremely locked in defensively and Jack got us going right away.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos