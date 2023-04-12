INDEPENDENCE – After 46 years in the bulk foods business, entrepreneur Ben Miller is going to step back a bit.
After getting married in 1966, Ben and his wife Melinda worked their farm north of Littleton. After 5 or 6 years Melinda’s prowess for baking spread and they started selling her breads, rolls, pies, and cookies. From there they started selling bulk foods, i.e. flour, oatmeal, chocolate chips, tapioca, and other cooking and baking needs like candy molds. They tried to accommodate their customers any way they could. In the spring of 1977, they opened a general store where they sold clothing and shoes. In 1998 they moved the business to the current location, 1573 160th Street. Sadly, Melinda passed away in 2014.
For several years now the store has been successful with the bulk foods and added cedar lawn and patio furniture, windchimes, other décor.
But times are changing. Ben recalls when chocolate was $10/10 lbs. Now it’s gone up to $49/10 lbs. And people’s tastes have changed. They want wholesome foods.
The store is transitioning to non-GMO food products. Non-GMO means a product was produced without genetically modified organism (GMO) engineering and its ingredients are not derived from GMOs. Non-GMO Project Verified additionally means that a product is compliant with the Non-GMO Project Standard, which includes stringent provisions for testing, traceability, and segregation. As the store can not sell non-GMO products on the shelf next to uncertified products, they are selling off their tasty, yet non-compliant, inventory.
At this juncture, Ben is also stepping back from the business. He is turning it over to his daughter Wilma, her husband John Schwartz, and their little one Samuel. The Schwartz are adding a line of non-GMO feed for chickens, dogs, and goats, and all-natural salts and soaps.
“I’ll miss the customers,” said Ben. “I appreciate all of the customers and their business. God bless everybody.”
Ben will continue to help out at the store (“I can’t just sit around”), but looks forward to having more time to visit with friends and spending time with his grandchildren. With seven daughters and four sons, he has a lot of grandchildren.
To see all the food and furniture, visit Miller’s Country Store at 1573 160th Street. To get there follow Fairbank Amish Blvd to 162nd Street and turn east to Furman then north to the corner of 160th Street; or follow Grant Avenue to 160th Street and turn west to Furman Avenue.