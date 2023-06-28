JESUP – Monday, June 26, 2023:  Jack Miller pitches a No Hitter, and it was a good night of pitching for the Jesup J-Hawks baseball team as they sweep the Oelwein Huskies (9-18) and win the North Iowa Cedar League-East Division Championship for the 3rd year in-a-row.  This is the first time in program history the J-Hawks have won the conference for three consecutive years. 

Junior Jack Miller was outstanding in the second game of the doubleheader, pitching a No Hitter, striking out 15 Huskie batters.  Miller is 4-2 on the season and has struck out 67 batters in just 41.2 innings of work.  His ERA stands at 1.01.  Miller went 7 innings and walked 3 and hit 3 batters. 

 

In game 1, senior Brevin Dahl pitched a nice game himself, going 5 innings and giving up just 2 total hits and 1 earned run. Dahl struck out 4 and walked 4 in a J-Hawks 11-1 shortened game win.  Dahl is now 6-0 on the season with a 1.70 ERA. 

Dahl was also pretty good at the plate with 2 knocks including a double, driving in 2 runs.  Dahl had two hits and reached base 4 times.  Freshman Tyce Larson went 1 for 2 with an RBI.  Larson got on base 3 times and scored 2 runs. 

BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 2-3 3RUNS 2B 2RBI BB ROE, Cale Schissel 0-2 RUN 2BB, Jack Miller 1-3 RUN RBI HBP SB, Kile Bucknell 1-2 RBI BB HBP ROE, Ryan Treptow 0-1 RUN RBI BB 2HBP, Parker Masteller 0-2 2BB, Ryan Durham 0-4 RUN ROE, Landon Vogel 0-0, Tyce Larson 1-2 2RUNS RBI 2HBP, Nic Moore 1-2 2RUNS HBP

1 2 3 4 5  T

Oel       0 0 1 0 0  1

Jesup   1 3 2 0 5 11

In game 2, it was the Miller show, but the defense was good behind him, and the offense did just enough, taking advantage of 6 walks and 2 hit-by-pitch.  J-Hawks win 6-0.   

Jack Miller got two of the 3 hits in the contest while sophomore Ryan Treptow drove in 2 runs with a single. 

BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 0-4, Cale Schissel 0-2 RUN 2BB 2SB, Jack Miller 2-4 2RUNS RBI ROE, Kile Bucknell 0-3 RUN BB, Ryan Treptow 1-2 RUN 2RBI BB, Parker Masteller 0-2 RBI BB, Ryan Durham 0-2 RBI BB, Tyce Larson 0-2 RBI HBP ROE, Landon Vogel 0-0, Nic Moore 0-2 RUIN HBP

1 2 3 4 5 6 7    T

Oel       0 0 0 0 0 0 0    0

Jesup   3 2 0 0 0 1 0    6

The J-Hawks move to 14-8 on the season and were at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (21-11) on Tuesday night.  Wednesday Jesup will host Class 1A, No. 5 ranked Don Bosco (24-5).  Look for these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.  

NOTE:  Stats are taken from Varsity Bound. If there is a discrepancy, contact the coaches.

