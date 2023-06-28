JESUP – Monday, June 26, 2023: Jack Miller pitches a No Hitter, and it was a good night of pitching for the Jesup J-Hawks baseball team as they sweep the Oelwein Huskies (9-18) and win the North Iowa Cedar League-East Division Championship for the 3rd year in-a-row. This is the first time in program history the J-Hawks have won the conference for three consecutive years.
Junior Jack Miller was outstanding in the second game of the doubleheader, pitching a No Hitter, striking out 15 Huskie batters. Miller is 4-2 on the season and has struck out 67 batters in just 41.2 innings of work. His ERA stands at 1.01. Miller went 7 innings and walked 3 and hit 3 batters.
In game 1, senior Brevin Dahl pitched a nice game himself, going 5 innings and giving up just 2 total hits and 1 earned run. Dahl struck out 4 and walked 4 in a J-Hawks 11-1 shortened game win. Dahl is now 6-0 on the season with a 1.70 ERA.
Dahl was also pretty good at the plate with 2 knocks including a double, driving in 2 runs. Dahl had two hits and reached base 4 times. Freshman Tyce Larson went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Larson got on base 3 times and scored 2 runs.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 2-3 3RUNS 2B 2RBI BB ROE, Cale Schissel 0-2 RUN 2BB, Jack Miller 1-3 RUN RBI HBP SB, Kile Bucknell 1-2 RBI BB HBP ROE, Ryan Treptow 0-1 RUN RBI BB 2HBP, Parker Masteller 0-2 2BB, Ryan Durham 0-4 RUN ROE, Landon Vogel 0-0, Tyce Larson 1-2 2RUNS RBI 2HBP, Nic Moore 1-2 2RUNS HBP
1 2 3 4 5 T
Oel 0 0 1 0 0 1
Jesup 1 3 2 0 5 11
In game 2, it was the Miller show, but the defense was good behind him, and the offense did just enough, taking advantage of 6 walks and 2 hit-by-pitch. J-Hawks win 6-0.
Jack Miller got two of the 3 hits in the contest while sophomore Ryan Treptow drove in 2 runs with a single.
BOX SCORE: Brevin Dahl 0-4, Cale Schissel 0-2 RUN 2BB 2SB, Jack Miller 2-4 2RUNS RBI ROE, Kile Bucknell 0-3 RUN BB, Ryan Treptow 1-2 RUN 2RBI BB, Parker Masteller 0-2 RBI BB, Ryan Durham 0-2 RBI BB, Tyce Larson 0-2 RBI HBP ROE, Landon Vogel 0-0, Nic Moore 0-2 RUIN HBP
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Oel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 6
The J-Hawks move to 14-8 on the season and were at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (21-11) on Tuesday night. Wednesday Jesup will host Class 1A, No. 5 ranked Don Bosco (24-5). Look for these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.
NOTE: Stats are taken from Varsity Bound. If there is a discrepancy, contact the coaches.