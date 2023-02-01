OELWEIN – January 27, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team beat the Oelwein Huskies (7-10) by the score of 91-46.
Junior Jack Miller continues to have a great season, scoring a career high 40 points and bringing down 11 rebounds to pace the J-Hawks to a NICL-East Conference win.
PARKERSBURG – Monday, January 30, 2023: It wasn’t a good night for the Jesup J-Hawks, but on a positive note, junior Jack Miller went over the 1,000 career points mark after scoring 16 points.
Jesup falls to the Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Falcons by the score of 78-50. Senior Brevin Dahl paced the J-Hawks with 22 and 7 rebounds.
The J-Hawks are now 11-6 on the season and were at Union Community (3-15) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday Wapsie Valley (14-3) will be in town.