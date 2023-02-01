Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

OELWEIN – January 27, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team beat the Oelwein Huskies (7-10) by the score of 91-46.

Junior Jack Miller continues to have a great season, scoring a career high 40 points and bringing down 11 rebounds to pace the J-Hawks to a NICL-East Conference win.

Tags

Trending Food Videos