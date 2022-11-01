INDEPENDENCE – Quasqueton native and “Alone” survival series contestant Lucas Miller gave insight to youth about nature in an Independence Public Library program on Wilderness Skills Cooking.
INDEPENDENCE – Quasqueton native and “Alone” survival series contestant Lucas Miller gave insight to youth about nature in an Independence Public Library program on Wilderness Skills Cooking.
During the two-hour program participants:
-Learned how to start and maintain a cooking fire. (One key tip was to only use natural things in a fire to cook food.)
- Sampled fruit from a tree on library grounds. (A bit sour, but edible.)
- Learned the simple ingredients to make a flat bread.
- Cooked flat bread right on the ash of the fire. (The ash is sterile if only wood is used. No petroleum or trash.)
- Foraged for sticks to cook venison harvest from Buchanan County.
- Gained confidence and an appreciation for nature.
