INDEPENDENCE – On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, around 9:20 pm, Independence Police arrested forty-two (42) year old Matthew David Milligan of Vinton. Police were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Swan Lake Boulevard on a report of a domestic disturbance. Staff at the hotel reported a female occupant approached the counter, appearing injured and in distress. Staff say a male occupant, later identified as Milligan, took the female back to their hotel room against her will. On arrival, law enforcement could hear the female in distress inside the hotel room. Officers breached the room, secured the female, and detained Milligan. The female was treated for her injuries by ambulance crew and later transferred to a medical facility for treatment. After an investigation was made into the matter, Milligan was charged with the following offense:
- Kidnapping – 1st Degree – Class A Felony, punishable up to life imprisonment.
- Domestic Abuse Assault – Strangulation – Class D Felony, punishable up to five (5) years imprisonment.
- Violation of No Contact Order – Simple Misdemeanor, punishable up to thirty (30) days imprisonment.
- Disorderly Conduct – Simple Misdemeanor, punishable up to thirty (30) days imprisonment.
- Unlawful Use of License – Simple misdemeanor, punishable by fine.
The independence Police were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and AMR Ambulance Service.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.