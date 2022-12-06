Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monopoly Millionaires

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nearly 20,000 individuals earning $1 million or more were paid $264 million in unemployment benefits in 2020, according to newly released data from the IRS. This includes more than 200 individuals who were earning $10 million or more. Each of the unemployed millionaires was paid about $13,700, on average, for not working.

A 1964 Department of Labor regulation requires the payment of Unemployment Insurance (UI) compensation to individuals who lose a job, even if they continue to receive other income. In 2020 and 2021, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) proposed legislation to prohibit anyone earning $1 million or more who lost a job from being eligible for collecting the additional unemployment benefits created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Senators Ernst and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) introduced the Ending Unemployment Payments to Jobless Millionaires Act of 2022 that would stop UI compensation to anyone who is earning $1 million or more despite having lost a job.

