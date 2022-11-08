Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

It is hard to believe, but this last week marked my 100th day as the Mayor of Independence. One of my goals was to try to keep our residents informed and I have tried to do that through a combination of articles in the paper, Facebook posts and just talking to those I see about town. How am I doing with that? More importantly, I wanted to recognize the work of Bob Hill by continuing to move our city forward in a way that would have made him proud. I hope that I am accomplishing those goals.

From the start this was a more difficult job than I expected with the resignation of the City Manager. The Council determined that it would not hire an interim City Manager during our search for a replacement and rightfully so. By my temporarily assuming some of these duties, the City is saving approximately $9,000 per month. However, the absence of a City Manager has placed much more stress and responsibility on the City staff. I cannot say enough about the work of our City Clerk/Treasurer Susi Lampe. Susi is truly the glue that holds us together and the one who makes everything work on a day-to-day basis.

