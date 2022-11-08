It is hard to believe, but this last week marked my 100th day as the Mayor of Independence. One of my goals was to try to keep our residents informed and I have tried to do that through a combination of articles in the paper, Facebook posts and just talking to those I see about town. How am I doing with that? More importantly, I wanted to recognize the work of Bob Hill by continuing to move our city forward in a way that would have made him proud. I hope that I am accomplishing those goals.
From the start this was a more difficult job than I expected with the resignation of the City Manager. The Council determined that it would not hire an interim City Manager during our search for a replacement and rightfully so. By my temporarily assuming some of these duties, the City is saving approximately $9,000 per month. However, the absence of a City Manager has placed much more stress and responsibility on the City staff. I cannot say enough about the work of our City Clerk/Treasurer Susi Lampe. Susi is truly the glue that holds us together and the one who makes everything work on a day-to-day basis.
In addition to Susi, I have been fortunate to have Deputy Clerk, Michelle Neidi and Associate Clerk Lisa Lorenzen making my job easier. Also, the entire City Council has been incredibly supportive and shown an openness to work together not only on existing issues, but new ones as well.
Of course, it is the City Department Heads that make our City run efficiently. I have included an introduction and reporting as to each of the departments, so the community will have a better understanding of the projects they have worked on and will work on in the future.
Several of the projects started by Bob Hill were the Liberty Trail South Extension, the IA-150 South reconstruction project and the downtown revitalization project. I am happy to report that two of these projects have been completed and the third is progressing and on target.
COMPLETION OF HIGHWAY 150 ROAD PROJECT
Last week, we held the ribbon cutting ceremony and reopened Highway 150. The development of the Highway 150 reconstruction project began in early 2017 as a collaboration between Iowa DOT and the City of Independence. With an increasing number of water and sanitary sewer failures under the road, the City wanted to include utility improvement as part of the road project. An agreement was reached that provided Iowa DOT money for the road surface transportation portion of the project and local money for the water and sanitary sewer replacement.
The project was broken into two phases (150 North & 150 South). This was the largest transportation improvement project in the City’s 175-year history at an estimated $7.3 million dollars. The project included over 1 mile of new sanitary sewer and watermains, 21,000 square yards of new Portland Concrete Cement pavement and over 10,000 square yards of new sidewalks. Phase one was completed during the 2021 construction season and everyone is thrilled to now have phase two complete. The detours are over!
COMPLETION OF THE LIBERTY TRAIL SOUTH EXTENSION
The Liberty Trail South Extension completed one segment of the City’s larger master trails plan to provide trail connectivity throughout the community. Bob’s widow, Audrey Hill, cut the ribbon on October 5th opening the trail from Dry Run Creek to the Triangle Park Trail connecting the Cardinal, Goldfinch and Hummingbird Court neighborhoods as well as The Pines. This project includes approximately 1 mile of 8-foot-wide Portland Cement Concrete trail. This project was approved by the City Council May 10, 2021. The work on the project began in June of 2022. The project was commemorated with the placement of the 175th Anniversary coin provided by the Chamber of Commerce. Special thanks to Bob Beatty and his department and Crawford Engineering for getting this project done on-time.
CONTINUED DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION PROGRAM
In 2020-2021, the City of Independence completed a downtown revitalization plan to assist with the development and improvement of downtown. As part of the process, the City began looking for opportunities to implement the plan. In the Spring of 2021, the City began working with Curtis Architects to assist business owners with updated designs for their buildings. As a result, the City applied and received two CDBG grants in the Fall of 2021 for a total of $850,000 for the rehabilitation of 15 downtown façades on 10 of the businesses.
The CDBG program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) is responsible for administering the CDBG funds in the non-metropolitan areas of the state. The money from the state of Iowa is matched by the City of Independence and business owners of the buildings. In total, $1,674,381 will be invested in improving the storefronts downtown.
In May 2022, Cornerstone Commercial Contractors began work on the façade restoration. The buildings taking part in the project include S&K Collectibles, Adams Family Furniture, Quilting Quarters, Total Image, Plush, Indee Outdoors, Joe’s Pizza, Elm Tree, Karsten Real Estate and Insurance, and B & D Services. City Building Inspector Todd Sherrets plays a major oversite role in revitalizing these buildings built in the late 1800s.
The transformation with the façade rehabbing work has been remarkable. Don’t you all agree? The next portion of the revitalization will be to install new windows, which are scheduled to be installed later this month and into December. It is expected that the project will be completed in the summer of 2023. We greatly appreciate the support for our downtown and are looking forward to enjoying the updated buildings for many years to come.
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN INDEPENDENCE
Todd Sherrets is our City Building Inspector and heads our Planning & Zoning, among other duties. He has been assisting with new housing data needed for updating the Buchanan County Housing Study. This is necessary for some citywide grants. Todd reports that since January 1, 2022, we have had 328 building permits issued. These permits range anywhere from plumbing and mechanical to residential remodel to new home or commercial construction.
This year, the City has seen more new homes built compared to previous years. There are 12 new single-family homes, 6 multi-family dwellings, dozens of additions, and new garages added to the community in just this year. Of these homes, five are still in progress, and there will be a new single-family home and a rebuilt Four-Plex in the very near future.
Pries Aluminum has added an over 100,000 square-foot building to expand their processing, this is right after they built a 30,000 square-foot building the year prior. Wapsi Valley Creamery and Geater Machining are constantly updating and upgrading to meet their needs and to rejuvenate the buildings. We also welcome Blue Buffalo, formerly Tysons, who have already demonstrated their desire to be a partner with the City. Commercially we have added two new storage facilities and there are a couple commercial properties being built now going in on 20th Ave., Southwest.
There are at least 17 remodeled apartments currently being constructed on the upper level of downtown stores. This, along with our downtown revitalization, is really bringing new life to the downtown area.
FIRST STREET WEST CORRIDOR STUDY
Independence was recently selected to participate in the 2023 Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program. This grant allows the City to save almost $100,000 in money targeted for a study of this area. As a participant in this program, Independence is partnering in a collaborative effort sponsored by the Iowa Department Of Transportation and delivered by Iowa State University Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever. The Kickoff for this project took place last week with 5 of the Steering Committee members participating. The project will evaluate community needs and strategies and will focus on the 1st Street West Corridor to attempt to revitalize and enhance it to make it more attractive and hopefully lead to more business and growth on that side of the City.
ADDITION OF NEW BUSINESS IN INDEPENDENCE
Over the past year or so, Independence has welcomed a total of 21 new business owners. Wow, that is really amazing! Nothing says growth and prosperity for a city like adding new business. The 13 new businesses to our City in last year or so include:
Los Dos Marias
EaGenie’s Scots N Knots
The Brick Kitchen
Denali’s On the River
Quinton’s
NextEra Energy
Black Earth Landscape Home & Garden
And the Kitchen Sink
Arctic Seal
Boho Body & Hair
Dollar Fresh Market
Scooter’s Coffee
Twisted Energy
We have also welcomed 8 new owners to existing businesses:
Hardware Hank
Elm Tree formerly Laree’s
Johnson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
Indee Café formerly R&R Café
Independence NAPA formerly Eschen/Tarpy Napa
Affordable Accounting
319 Social Club
Blue Buffalo/General Mills formerly Tysons
This does not include the new owners or new business that will be taking over Sanity Room. It also does not include Circle 8 Cyclery, which moved from across the street or Allerton Brewing Company, which is now in its third year in town. Did I miss anyone? Welcome to all these new businesses and new owners!
NEW POLICE STATION
It has been almost 50 years since the Police Department in Independence has provided its services from a City owned location. In the mid-1970s, the Police Department was moved from City Hall to the County Courthouse building and it has not been housed in a building owned by the City since that time. The days of paying rent to house our Police Station are coming to an end. On October 31, 2022, the City completed its purchase of the building located at 1100 1st Street East. This is the former Medical Associates Building. The building was purchased with a combination of American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) funds and City capital improvement savings.
For the past couple of months the City has been working with Dan Levi of Levi Architecture to create plans and the scope of work for the improvements necessary for a modern police facility. We are hoping to have this construction project sent our for bid this month. Current projections are that construction work will begin in early January and be completed in the late spring. We will have more information on the timeline once a contractor has been selected. Funding for the improvements is being provided through a loan from Bank Iowa and is expected to cost approximately $500,000.
We hope the residents of our City are as excited as our City Council, Chief Dave Niedert and our Police Department are with this development. It has been a long time in coming.
POLICE DEPARTMENT UPDATE
Throughout his first year as Chief, Dave Niedert’s, and his department have worked on several items that bring added benefits to the residents of Independence. These include the following:
• They expanded the fleet of squad cars by one. This makes better use of officers’ time when multiple officers are working. In the long run this will help us to bring the amount of money spent on repairs down, provide safer vehicles for officers, and make sure that we have enough squads for officers when one is being repaired;
• They added thermal imaging cameras to all Officer fleet squad cars. These devices will help us to find suspects, victims and lost persons quicker at night. This project was funded completely by grant and donation money;
• They entered a diversion program for juveniles caught vaping and using tobacco products at Independence Schools. This will educate youth about the dangers. This is a cooperative effort between the schools, our department, and Pathways;
• They expanded our involvement in the schools to add more educational and youth outreach contacts between our officers and youth;
• They expanded our community involvement through volunteerism at school events, community presentations and community events;
• They created a certified animal impound and entered into a contract with Cedar Bend Humane Society to better care for found pets:
• They increased the number of hours designated to our investigator to enhance criminal case investigations and prosecution;
• They implemented a new evidence tracking tool, for better chain of custody documentation and ease of handling by evidence officers; and
• They purchased and trained a new K9 (Hondo), all with donated money.