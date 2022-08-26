This week marks the 30 day mark, since I was sworn in as your mayor. With Al Roder’s departure, needless to say it has been a busy start. My goal is to try to provide a city update every 30-60 days.
Appointments
The council has approved both of my appointments to city committee/boards. Stephanie Sailor has taken my place on the Planning & Zoning Committee and Vicki Pilcher has taken the place of Arletta’s Schweitzer’s place, who resigned from the Airport Board.
Resolutions
The council has approved an ordinance change such that the City Attorney is no longer required to attend all council meetings in person. He will of course be available, but the City will save approximately $7500 per year by not requiring their personal attendance.
Search for City Manager
The Council also determined not to hire an interim City Manager during our search for a replacement. The search process has begun, however it is expected to take as much as 3-4 months to find a replacement. By my temporarily assuming this position, the City is saving approximately $30-35,000.
The council has approved several options for the potential use of American Recover Plan Act (“ARPA”) funds and the department heads are moving forward to assist the council in evaluating those options and the cost.
City Departments
I have met personally with each department head to discuss their staffing, work issues and needs. Our City is very fortunate to have such leadership, which I will especially be relying on in the next few months. All of the departments have major projects underlay, about to start or ones that are being contemplated.
Parks and Recreation Department
Liberty Trail South project is close to being completed and soon will link Liberty Trail from 7th Street to Bland Blvd SW and continuing south to Triangle Park Trail around the pond.
This department has been delegated with evaluation of three of our possible ARP projects. Those include building of an all-inclusive park; the expansion of the RV Park, including adding a 1 acre pond for fishing and ice skating; and a shelter and some playground equipment at SW park. All of the improvements will be constructed on City owned property.
Building & Safety/ Planning & Zoning Department
This department has been delegated with several projects as well. The major one being a moving forward to evaluate a possible study regarding the enhancement of the west side corridor, along with a green space study. In addition, this department will be reviewing a comprehensive trails plan and the possible renaming of parks.
This department will also be working on the Tourism Grant Match in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce and Buchanan County Economic Development on some of these studies, including possible participation in a grant with other cities as part of a historic highway 20 portion of a larger Destination Iowa state project.
This department is also assisting with new housing data needed updating the Buchanan County Housing Study. This is necessary for some citywide grants.
Streets Department
This department has been tasked with overseeing a possible study for a Comprehensive City Storm Water Plan. They will also be preparing a new five year plan for street maintenance.
Council has also approved the hiring of a shared employee between Streets and Parks and Recreation.
Waste Water Treatment Department
This department is tasked with oversight on the recently approved study through Strand Associates for the upgrading of the city wastewater treatment plant.
Airport Department
This department is overseeing the three new airport projects for taxiway expansion, a new Automated Weather Observation Station and apron expansion. This is a part of a federal grant and work on the taxiway has just begun. The north apron expansion is expected to begin next spring.
Library Board
The library has had very successful summer programs. They will be moving into their remodeling project in October with the replacement of carpeting throughout.
Fire Department
This department is looking to implement a First Responder Program to offer our city assistance with ambulance service by becoming licensed by the State to allow their EMT’s to provide initial medical care. This is critical with some of the perceived slower response times under the current private ambulance contract.
The Police Department
Council has also approved a new hire to assist the department when one of the officers reports later this year for his Army Reserve duty. We are also working with them as to the possibility of a permanent home for this department.
Administration Department
Susi and her staff have been instrumental in keeping the city running efficiently. They are the primary reason the city can operate short term while we go through the process of hiring a new city manager. The two major projects under this department are the Highway 150 Reconstruction and Downtown Facade Program.
If anyone has any questions or would like more information, please contact City Hall or email me at mayor@independenceia.org.