Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

This week marks the 30 day mark, since I was sworn in as your mayor. With Al Roder’s departure, needless to say it has been a busy start. My goal is to try to provide a city update every 30-60 days.

Appointments

Tags

Trending Food Videos