ANOTHER NEW BUILDING FOR THE CITY (FUTURE CHILDCARE)
In addition to the new Police Station building, last week the City also completed the acquisition of the building located at 2401 Swan Lake Blvd formerly the Starlight Cinema. The former owner, Larry Thompson, on behalf of Starlight Cinema LLC, donated the building to the City. This building, which has an appraised value of $735,000, was acquired to help ease the childcare issues for Independence.
A coalition of local businesses are joining together with the City to assist Kidsville, a nonprofit 501c Corporation, in remodeling this new building through grants and donations. It is expected that the remodeled Kidsville will rent the property from the City at no cost. Currently Kidsville is fully occupied and has approximately 80 children on its waiting list. The childcare crisis not only affects Independence, but the State of Iowa, which reports a shortage of over 350,000 slots for care. New grant opportunities are expected to become available in the coming months. Our current target is for construction remodeling work to begin sometime next year and be completed within a year.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire Chief, Blake Hayward, and his department have also been quite busy this year.
You may have seen in the Bulletin Journal or on KWWL the Fire Department received delivery of a new Polaris Ranger Side by Side. This apparatus was purchased by the Independence Fire Rescue Association using funds that were left to the Association from 4 different estates. They have been training on it and have officially put it in service as of Tuesday, October 11th. Chief Hayward is very excited to have such a great piece of equipment that will help us get into remote areas, assist with field fires, increase response times during large City Events, etc.
IFD continues to put in several training hours each month to fine tune their skills as well as keep up with new techniques that continue to come out. On October 8th & 9th IFD had Professional Rescue Innovations (PRI) come in and teach Rope Rescue Training for IFD and surrounding departments.
IFD wrapped up Fire Prevention Week two weeks ago. They had 6 Kindergarten Tours come through the station. They also went and gave fire safety presentations at Davis Daycare, Wee Care Preschool, St John’s Preschool, Kidsville, and Prairie Hills Assisted Living.
Chief Hayward is also evaluating a possible future station expansion and a replacement of their Rescue Truck with one that would better fit our needs and would allow us to grow and better serve the community. We currently have a group working on what those needs are for our department and what we feel would be best for the community. We understand from talking with some truck manufacturers, the lead time is up to 3 years for production.
CITY AIRPORT PROJECTS
Brett Soukup, is the Airport Manager for our City owned airport- James H Connell Field at Independence (IIB). There have been ongoing projects at the Independence Municipal Airport this year, which Brett has been overseeing.
The first project that the city has been working on is the TAXIWAY AND APRON EXPANSION. This project is in the final stages of completion. We have begun work on the AWOS (Automated Weather Observation System). This system provides weather reporting to pilots. With this project, they will be boring underneath the runway to the system location for new communication which is well needed as we have had numerous complications with the current system. In turn this will provide a new monitor inside the terminal building which will aide pilots providing for weather information visually. These projects are primarily funded as part of a grant from the federal government.
In the Spring of 2023, we will commence another runway project as part of an additional grant. We are also planning a project for taxiway lighting with LED lights and installing lighted signage.
For those not as familiar with our Independence Airport, we have the ability to accommodate jets with the runway being 5,500 feet in length. For a community, our size this is a benefit as we draw in business, agriculture, and pleasure travelers. Therefore we continue to grow and maintain the airport facilities to a high standard, to draw this reoccurring and new traffic to Independence.
STREETS DEPARTMENT
Brad Esch is the Street Superintendent. In addition to their usual maintenance tasks, this year the Street Department was involved in the removal of dead ash trees and continue to do so throughout the town working together with Light and Power. The Street Department, by itself, has taken down over 100 trees in the terraces and parks that did not require line shop help. They are now trimming trees to meet the road requirement and sidewalk heights. They also will be taking down approximately another 100 larger ash trees that require a boom truck.
This year, Streets had seven blocks of roads that were seal coated. They also eliminated the gravel road between 14th and 12th St. on Union Ave. with the new sealcoat road. Additionally, they crack ground and tarred approximately 20 blocks of streets. They rehabilitated several stormwater intakes, provided street patches, curb and gutter and poured several spots of concrete for blacktop overlays.
Next year Streets will for the first time using its own blacktop overlaying on patch jobs. The street department will be fully equipped to do this work following the purchase of some new equipment which will save money on contractor expenses. Hopefully this will help with some of the repair required following the damage during the detours. The Street Department has just began their work with Crawford Engineering to evaluate the condition of all streets in the City that are in need of repair or maintenance. They will then create a 5-year road maintenance plan for approval by the City Council as to necessary maintenance repair projects.
The street department regularly maintains and also plows snow on approximately 62 miles of streets, along with several alleys and parking lots. Wow, that is a lot of work!
WATER, SEWER COLLECTION, WASTEWATER
Travis Foley is the Superintendent, who oversees all aspects of water. This has been a busy year for each of the areas of his department.
Water/Sewer
The Department worked on the Highway 150 project (installing all new infrastructure under the road). They also performed new GIS mapping/asset management for water and sewer piping.
Water
The water tower renovations were performed. (this year was the courthouse, next year is MHI). Hopefully everyone likes the inclusion of the City logo. They are also in the process of installing a generator at the NW well. This will give backup power on both halves of the city.
Sewer Collection
They continue to work on yearly preventative maintenance. Every year they clean a quarter of the town. (this year was the SE, next year will be the NE). Every year they televise lines with possible issues and lines that are under upcoming street project. Where issues are found, they have a process called slip lining that brings the lines into like new conditions.
Wastewater
The original plant was constructed in 1978. This year we completed the Nutrient Reduction Study that was required by the DNR. They also re-evaluated/updated the current Treatment Agreements with our industrial users. (This showed that the plant is at maximum capacity, eliminating the possibility for future growth). Because of the plant being at max capacity, being unable to meet future nutrient limits and the overall age, it was decided that it was necessary to move forward with the design of a new plant. We are currently working with Strand Associates on the facility planning/preliminary design. Around the 1st of the year (2023) they will begin the final design process and expect to have the final design completed at the end of the year (2023) with construction to follow.
LIBRARY
Laura Blaker the Library Director provided the following summary of their accomplishments over the past couple of months.
The Independence Public Library (IPL) has moved beyond the beaten path with summer reading and other projects during the last several months. 730 people took part in IPL’s summer reading program, Beyond the Beaten Path. The library launched a new mobile app called MyLibro that makes it convenient to search for materials, renew your items, manage your library account, see upcoming events and news, etc. Stop in to see the new carpet in the main part of the library and stay a while. The new flooring provides a clean, bright, and welcoming environment.
Parents/Guardians can now register their young children for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten to keep track of books read, earn rewards, and to provide children with a foundation for learning. At the end of October, the Library and the City website will boast a new, streamlined website with improved navigation and calendar of events. Use the website, sign up for eNewsletters, get the MyLibro app, and find us on Facebook or Instagram for the latest information and program opportunities like the Boo Bash, Ho Ho Holiday, and upcoming changes for One Book One Independence.
NEW CITY WEBSITE
On October 27th, the City launched its new website. We are still in the honeymoon stage with more improvements to come. Stop by and check us out at independenceia.org.
PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
Bob Beatty is the Director of Parks and Recreation Department (“PRD”). This was another busy year for this department. As stated above they assisted with the completed Liberty Trail Extension and maintain property throughout the City. The following are a few specific projects PRD has been working on:
River’sEDGE
• In addition to regular responsibilities, 4 River’sEDGE Teams made it to the USSSA State Championship with 2 Champions!
• PRD added the kitchen to the multipurpose room for rentals:
Falcon Civic Center
• This year, PRD finished the new Dog Park Agility Course with 9 stations and with room for expansion. Thank you to Blue Buffalo for its $10,000 contribution:
• PRD also relocated their offices upstairs and are painting the gym;
Complex
• PRD added an officials lounge for our referees and umpires;
• They also added a Field 2 Shade Structure; and
• They replaced 40 lights to LED;
RV Park
• PRD added 50 Amp service to the park;
Current Projects
• This past week PRD is adding a backstop to Field 5 at the Complex Backstop and dugouts next month;
• PRD converted the disc golf at Riverwalk Park to a 18 Hole Disc Golf course – baskets are all set and concrete pads will be poured/ moved this fall; Signage will be worked on over the winter;
• PRD will be adding turf in cage 6 and will be adding a Pitching lab, including Rapsodo pitching sports analytics;
• RRD has ordered turf for the batting cages at the complex for fall installation and are evaluating adding turf for all infields at the Complex;
• PRD is still working on pricing for an all-inclusive playground at the park near the courthouse. ARPA money has been set aside for this project and we are also evaluating possible grants.
CITY MANAGER UPDATE
The City hired a search company to locate a qualified City Manager. Despite an unfortunate delay, when a top candidate was unable to accept and move to Independence, we are confident that a qualified manager will be located. The current schedule provides that applications will be accepted until mid-November. We are targeting December 9th and 10th for in- person interviews. We hope to have a City Manager in place by early next year.
Hopefully my next 100 days in office will be as successful as the past 100 days. If you have suggestions or a project that you would like to see the City consider, please contact us.