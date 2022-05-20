DUNKERTON – Jane and Larry Kies, Missionaries at Africa University, Mutare, Zimbabwe, will speak about their work on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 301 South Washington Street in Dunkerton. Their appearance is sponsored by Mt. Hope UMC, Waterloo and Grace UMC, Dunkerton. The program is open to anyone interested in learning more about the Kies and missionary work. Cookies, lemonade, and coffee will be served after the program.
The Kies will be retiring and this is their retirement itineration, a tour to thank the congregations who have supported their work. A native of the Jesup area, Larry graduated from Don Bosco High School and later from Iowa State University in 1975. He spent time with the Peace Corps and then began agricultural-related missionary work in Africa. Along the way he met his future wife Jane, daughter of British missionaries.
At Africa University Larry has taught agricultural courses, overseeing traditional crop and animal production and diversifications with a poultry processing plant and raising tilapia. Jane teaches intensive English, as fluency in English aids in further degrees and prepares students to enter the business world.
As the Kies reflect on their experiences, Larry said “It’s all about making ourselves available to carry out God’s purposes – making a difference where we can, using the skills God has given us. Jane and I know that Africa University will not be able to solve all of Africa’s problems, but still, we are proud to be part of the church’s effort to do what we can.”