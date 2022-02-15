This article is to let everyone know about the status of the Independence Mobile Food Pantry operated by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. If in the past you came to the mobile pantry each month, I just want to get everyone up to date on the status of this service at this time.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry for Independence will no longer be coming to town. The Mobile Food Pantry will continue to serve Brandon and Lamont on the 4th Wednesday each month. Note the day change is Wednesday. So, the next date is Wednesday, February 23. Brandon starts at 4:30 p.m. and Lamont at 3:30 p.m. Everyone in the county who has food insecurity is welcome to visit one of them and pick up food supplies each month. We have not yet stopped trying to get the monthly mobile food pantry service reinstated but at this time it will not be coming to Independence!
Did you know you that while the Independence Area Food Pantry has restrictions on boxed and canned food, anyone can stop in at the pantry any day they are open and pick up fresh vegetables, bread, rolls, and other items that may be available.
The Independence Area Food Pantry also has forms and information to see if you would be eligible for food stamps or you can call the hotline at 1-800-944 3663. If you are currently receiving food stamps just be aware you should have or will receive a letter letting you know that the amount you will get starting in April will go down to the level you were before Covid so you may need to think about your family’s needs when that happens.
Notice: If you feel strongly about your need for that extra amount of food each month that had been provided by the Mobile Food Pantry, call 319-235-0507 and let them know about your concerns.