Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Molly J. Troyer, 29, of Maynard, Iowa and formerly of Stanley, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley, Iowa with Rev. Philip Rownd officiating. The visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Oelwein Community High School FFA Program. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.

Tags

Trending Food Videos