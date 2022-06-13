Molly J. Troyer, 29, of Maynard, Iowa and formerly of Stanley, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home.
Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley, Iowa with Rev. Philip Rownd officiating. The visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Oelwein Community High School FFA Program. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.